[LISTEN] An energy expert shares ways to KEEP WARM during loadshedding
Africa Melane chats to Dr Neil Stacey, an energy expert from the University of Witwatersrand, about ways to stay warm amid hours of loadshedding during winter.
Listen to these expert tips below.
Stacey says apart from insulating your home properly with no gaps underneath doors and/or windows to ensure cold air doesn't creep through - there are two main energy-saving things you can do.
1) Don't take a hot bath or shower
It uses a lot of energy that would power a heater for longer than a bath would heat you up.
2) Cover your face
When we breathe in cold air and breathe it out again, we lose body heat, making us colder - so ensure that your face and mouth are covered with a face mask or balaclava.
Here's to staying warm in the dark, Mzansi!
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] An energy expert shares ways to KEEP WARM during loadshedding
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Balaclava_with_modern_cut_in_red_made_of_thin_fabric_with_polar_fleece_on_the_inside.jpg
