‘We are a dying community’: 5th generation Kalk Bay fisherman





Lester Kiewit speaks with Kobus Poggenpoel, a fifth-generation Kalk Bay fisherman.

Small fishing businesses are competing with much larger operations for limited quotas of fish.

Many are struggling as fishing quotas will not be finalised until October this year. Poggenpoel says they cannot wait that long.

Appeals against fishing quotas for the next 15 years closed in July 2022.

At the present moment, we are all battling. Kobus Poggenpoel, 5th Generation Kalk Bay Fisherman

I do not know what the future generation is going to do. Kobus Poggenpoel, 5th Generation Kalk Bay Fisherman

He says that the denial of fishing rights could push young people away from the historic fishing industry.

Copyright: wirestock /123rf

You can almost say we are a dying community at present. Kobus Poggenpoel, 5th Generation Kalk Bay Fisherman

Listen to the interview above for more.