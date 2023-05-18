Cape Town driving schools in the Northern Suburb (prices included)





While some may find driving relaxing, for others, just the thought of getting on the road causes their stomachs to turn, which is why we compiled this list, to help find the best school for you.

Here are five driving schools in the Northern Suburbs.

Image: © michaeljung /123rf.com

BikerSafe Motorcycle Training Academy

BikerSafe Motorcycle Training Academy is operated by bikers for bikers since 2000.

Beginners Basic package: From R900. Students do not need to own their own motorcycle, but they need to be able to ride a bicycle

K53 Rider License package: From R700. Students do not need to own their own motorcycle, but need to be able to drive one

To view their schedule, click here.

To book lessons:

Call Billy Sr: 082 742 4836

Email: info@motorcycletraining.co.za

He and She Driver Training Centre

He and She is Cape Town’s oldest and largest driving school with currently 48 cars, 17 trucks and 66 facilitators, 30 assessors and 5 moderators.

They Code 08 – Code 14 for both manual and automatic.

Code 8: From R240 per hour lesson

Code 10: R245 per hour lesson

To book lessons:

Call: 021 931 8214

Email: info@heandshe.co.za

Online registration: Click here

Drive Alive Driving School

Drive Alive is a registered driving school with professional, patient, reliable and qualified instructors.

They offer their services to all areas in the Northern Suburbs, with free pick-up and drop off.

Code 8: R200 per hour

Five lessons: R950

Ten lessons: R1800

To book lessons:

Call: 074 300 3476

Email: maritza@drivealivedrivingschool.co.za

Omega Driving School

Omega is a proudly owned family business offering lessons in Brackenfell, Kuils River, Durbanville, Kraaifontein, Bellville, Parow, Goodwood, Monte Vista, Edgemead and Bothasig.

Each lesson is R250 per hour

Ten lessons: R2400

For test day with a lesson prior: R500

Alpha Driving School

Alpha offers Automatic and Manual drivers training in the Northern suburbs of Cape Town and surrounds.

Unfortunately their prices aren't online, however, to inquire and book lessons:

Call: 021 981 8707

Email: info@alphadrivingschool.co.za

Automatic or manual, driving opens up a world of independence and whether it takes you one time to pass or 20, keep going and don't give up, it's just a speed bump in the road.