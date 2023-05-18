Did you know? WhatsApp now lets you lock individual chats. Here's how it works
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has officially finally confirmed that the much talked about ‘locked chats’ feature is indeed coming to WhatsApp.
The new feature known as Chat Lock will allow users higher levels of privacy and security by enabling users to lock individual chats making them only accessible by entering a password or using biometric security features like fingerprint access.
Zuckerberg made the announcement on his other Meta-owned social media platform, Facebook.
New locked chats in WhatsApp make your conversations more private. They're hidden in a password-protected folder and notifications won't show sender or message content.Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO
Locked chats will be placed in a separate folder on the app. For added privacy, locked chats will also not generate a message preview when new texts are received by users.
The app will ask users to set up authentication features such as their phone passcode, fingerprint or Face ID if they are not already activated before locking a chat.
How to turn on Chat Lock
·Tap chat info > Chat lock.
·Tap Lock this chat with fingerprint or Lock This Chat with Face ID.
·Tap View to see the chat in the Locked Chats folder.
This article first appeared on 947 : Did you know? WhatsApp now lets you lock individual chats. Here's how it works
