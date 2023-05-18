Dip dip... Tennis Biscuits just transformed into rusks
Not that it needed to but Tennis Classic Coconut Biscuits just got better!
Bakers Biscuits South Africa just transformed two iconic Mzansi classics: tennis biscuits and rusks - what a time to be alive.
The already loved Tennis Biscuits is a teatime staple in most homes and the perfect dessert-base - if you know, you know.
So, it makes sense that Tennis Biscuits fans around Mzansi took to social media to express their love of this new combination.
Local chef, Zola Nene even said that she'll test it out.
Oh now this is a YES! Need to try these asap!Zola Nene, Chef - Instagram Comment
If you're keen to try this one, head to Checkers, Spar, Pick 'n Pay or Makro to get them (they're quite popular so don't be disappointed if they're sold out).
Mmm, teatime snacks just got lekker boujee - in the best way!
This article first appeared on KFM : Dip dip... Tennis Biscuits just transformed into rusks
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr-oDWUJz19/?hl=en
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town driving schools in the Northern Suburb (prices included)
It's time to get behind the wheel (or steering bar)!Read More
Prince Harry and Meghan allege 'near catastrophic car chase’ with paparazzi
Prince Harry and Meghan claim to be have been involved in a car chase involving paparazzi, but were they?Read More
'Winnie and Nelson' book paints portrait of Mandela marriage and SA's struggle
Jonny Steinberg answers questions about his new book which paints a 'deeply human' picture of the Mandela marriage.Read More
Did you know? WhatsApp now lets you lock individual chats. Here's how it works
The new feature allows you to lock specific chats and makes them available only when a password is entered.Read More
Pick 'n Pay surprises (some) Smart Shoppers with FREE groceries until 18 June
The retailer is committing to pay for random customers’ bills in a bid to help feed SA families with R10m of free groceries.Read More
Meet Joanie Fredericks who's empowering women one driving lesson at a time
[LISTEN] The founder of Ladies Own Transport Services, Joanie Fredericks chats about empowering women and communities.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Skin bleaching is a lifelong treatment. Once you start you can't stop'
Aesthetic doctors break down the pros and cons of skin bleaching and lightening.Read More
[LISTEN] An energy expert shares ways to KEEP WARM during loadshedding
An energy expert from the University of Witwatersrand, Dr Neil Stacey, shares tips to stay warm this winter during loadshedding.Read More
Explore these Cape Town museums FOR FREE, today
Happy International Museum Day! Here's a list of Iziko Museums you can explore for free on Thursday.Read More