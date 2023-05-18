Streaming issues? Report here
EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius

18 May 2023 3:26 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
EFF Julius Malema

Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history?

Clement Manyathela interviews Tshidi Madia, EWN Associate Editor for Politics and Makhudu Sefara, Editor at Times Live and Deputy Editor of the Sunday Times.

In July, the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) will turn 10, marking a decade since the party’s formation.

Established in 2013, the red berets have seen significant growth, becoming the third-largest political party at both national and municipal level.

The party says that they will be celebrating 10 years of 'unbroken struggle, anti-corruption, fighting racism, and being in the forefront of the land.'

Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history? Has the party transformed politics and significantly influenced the course of governance in the country?

Madia and Sefara reflect on ten years of the EFF.

EFF leader Julius Malema with EFF members during the party's national shutdown in Pretoria on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
EFF leader Julius Malema with EFF members during the party's national shutdown in Pretoria on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

RELATED: (WATCH) EFF asks for cows, cash and other donations to 'finance the revolution'

You are able to see young people in red insisting on their rights.

Makhudu Sefara, Editor – Times Live and Deputy Editor – Sunday Times

I think people underestimate how discerning he [Julius Malema] is as a leader.

Tshidi Madia, Associate Editor for Politics – EWN

To a degree the EFF is inspiring the next generation.

Tshidi Madia, Associate Editor for Politics – EWN

It is difficult to see the EFF surviving without Julius.

Makhudu Sefara, Editor – Times Live and Deputy Editor – Sunday Times

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius




