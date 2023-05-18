New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Fridges, inhalers, prams: These are the items commonly left in Ubers Here is how you can retrieve them. 18 May 2023 3:43 PM
EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history? 18 May 2023 3:26 PM
Cape Town driving schools in the Northern Suburb (prices included) It's time to get behind the wheel (or steering bar)! 18 May 2023 1:15 PM
View all Local
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book. 18 May 2023 10:18 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
SIU head Mothibi to use summons, if need be, to get private Eskom probe report SIU head Andy Mothibi told Parliament for the second week in a row that they were unable to acquire the elusive report, believed t... 18 May 2023 8:00 AM
View all Politics
Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations High-debt situations can undoubtedly be stressful, but ignoring them is not the answer. 18 May 2023 9:17 AM
[LISTEN] Interest rates to rise AGAIN soon... How to take control of your budget Lizl Budhram, Head of Advice at Old Mutual Personal Finance, speaks on ways to budget effectively. 18 May 2023 8:26 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
View all Business
Man tries to avoid DUI charge by pretending his DOG was driving A Colorado man tried to get out of a driving under the influence charge by swapping seats with his dog when he was pulled over. 18 May 2023 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Woman gets ‘controversial’ cosmetic procedure for her wedding day How far are you willing to go for your wedding day? 18 May 2023 1:32 PM
Dip dip... Tennis Biscuits just transformed into rusks The classic teatime biscuit treat upgrades to rusks - ready to dip them into a cuppa? 18 May 2023 1:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I am a winner and I always want to be at the top'- Royal AM President Mkhize Royal AM are currently in 11th place on the DStv Premiership table with one game to go and have an outside chance of making the to... 17 May 2023 7:48 PM
Pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wins Durango-Durango race The 37-year-old was the first African to win a stage race on the UCI Women's World Tour and is the inaugural UCI eSports world cha... 17 May 2023 3:30 PM
'It's a great occasion for WC sport' - Stormers amped for back-to-back URC final The Stormers will host Munster in the final of the 2023 United Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday 27 May. 17 May 2023 10:31 AM
View all Sport
SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. 17 May 2023 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
View all Entertainment
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
Why the West needs to offer Brazil, India and South Africa a new deal There are some signs of wider unhappiness with Western leadership of global institutions and global decision-making. 18 May 2023 11:47 AM
You must be joking? Comedy group fined $2m for 'humiliating' the Chinese army A Chinese comedy group has been slapped with a hefty fine after making a joke that likened military behaviour to that of dogs. 18 May 2023 9:02 AM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture

18 May 2023 2:00 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
New York City
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman

New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories online.

The buildings in New York City weigh almost 1.7 trillion pounds, which is causing it to sink lower into the bodies of water around it.

They do just keep building these enormous skyscrapers there, and you do kind of [wonder] can the land hold it and for how long?

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

The city is reportedly getting closer to the water at a rate of 1 to 2 millimetres each year.

This may not seem like a lot but does increase the Big Apple’s risk of being hit by natural disasters, and being affected by the rising sea level.

1 to 2 millimetres every year adds up quite quickly.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Picture: Michael Pewny from Pixabay
Picture: Michael Pewny from Pixabay

In addition to the weight of the architecture, the weight of the more that 8 million people who live in New York city are also weighing it down says Friedman.

It is the city that never sleeps, is it the city that never sinks?

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more. Skip to 05:28.




18 May 2023 2:00 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
New York City
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman

More from World

The flags of the BRICS member nations. Picture: Pixabay.com

Why the West needs to offer Brazil, India and South Africa a new deal

18 May 2023 11:47 AM

There are some signs of wider unhappiness with Western leadership of global institutions and global decision-making.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© xiaohanyinxiang/123rf.com

You must be joking? Comedy group fined $2m for 'humiliating' the Chinese army

18 May 2023 9:02 AM

A Chinese comedy group has been slapped with a hefty fine after making a joke that likened military behaviour to that of dogs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

[LISTEN] SA leaders to embark on 'peace misssion' to Ukraine and Russia

18 May 2023 7:34 AM

The time frame of the visits remains unclear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

Say cheese! Japanese people are relearning how to smile

17 May 2023 11:06 AM

After ending its three-year-long mask mandate, the people of Japan feel like they’ve forgotten how to smile.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Eyewitness News

Ramaphosa to visit Kyiv, Moscow: 'A great initiative' says Ukraine's Ambassador

17 May 2023 8:50 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that six African leaders are planning to undertake a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: SA President Cyril Ramaphosa with US President Joe Biden. Picture: Dirco/Supplied

[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like?

16 May 2023 1:43 PM

SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pollution and climate change. Picture: Pixabay.com

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

16 May 2023 11:09 AM

This month marks 70 years since scientists flagged the danger of carbon dioxide build-up in the atmosphere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soviet Union (USSR) flag. © erllre/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union'

15 May 2023 3:31 PM

702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ buzzfuss/123rf

Adidas finally decides what to do with its stockpile of Yeezy sneakers

13 May 2023 6:34 PM

Unsold Yeezys have been a problem for Adidas since ending its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa'

12 May 2023 8:37 AM

On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Legalise assisted dying in South Africa! - Dignity SA

Local

You must be joking? Comedy group fined $2m for 'humiliating' the Chinese army

World

‘Know-it-all’ De Ruyter is on a fruitless ‘egotistical trip’ – Gordhan

Local

EWN Highlights

Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital unveils new dispensary stores worth over R60m

18 May 2023 7:24 PM

Struggling Eskom urges South Africans to reduce power consumption during winter

18 May 2023 6:44 PM

CT property agent still hopeful of finalising sale of Guptas' Constantia mansion

18 May 2023 6:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA