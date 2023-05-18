Man tries to avoid DUI charge by pretending his DOG was driving

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Fridges, inhalers, prams: These are the items commonly left in Ubers Here is how you can retrieve them. 18 May 2023 3:43 PM
EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history? 18 May 2023 3:26 PM
Cape Town driving schools in the Northern Suburb (prices included) It's time to get behind the wheel (or steering bar)! 18 May 2023 1:15 PM
View all Local
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book. 18 May 2023 10:18 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
SIU head Mothibi to use summons, if need be, to get private Eskom probe report SIU head Andy Mothibi told Parliament for the second week in a row that they were unable to acquire the elusive report, believed t... 18 May 2023 8:00 AM
View all Politics
Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations High-debt situations can undoubtedly be stressful, but ignoring them is not the answer. 18 May 2023 9:17 AM
[LISTEN] Interest rates to rise AGAIN soon... How to take control of your budget Lizl Budhram, Head of Advice at Old Mutual Personal Finance, speaks on ways to budget effectively. 18 May 2023 8:26 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
View all Business
Man tries to avoid DUI charge by pretending his DOG was driving A Colorado man tried to get out of a driving under the influence charge by swapping seats with his dog when he was pulled over. 18 May 2023 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Woman gets ‘controversial’ cosmetic procedure for her wedding day How far are you willing to go for your wedding day? 18 May 2023 1:32 PM
Dip dip... Tennis Biscuits just transformed into rusks The classic teatime biscuit treat upgrades to rusks - ready to dip them into a cuppa? 18 May 2023 1:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I am a winner and I always want to be at the top'- Royal AM President Mkhize Royal AM are currently in 11th place on the DStv Premiership table with one game to go and have an outside chance of making the to... 17 May 2023 7:48 PM
Pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wins Durango-Durango race The 37-year-old was the first African to win a stage race on the UCI Women's World Tour and is the inaugural UCI eSports world cha... 17 May 2023 3:30 PM
'It's a great occasion for WC sport' - Stormers amped for back-to-back URC final The Stormers will host Munster in the final of the 2023 United Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday 27 May. 17 May 2023 10:31 AM
View all Sport
SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. 17 May 2023 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
View all Entertainment
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
Why the West needs to offer Brazil, India and South Africa a new deal There are some signs of wider unhappiness with Western leadership of global institutions and global decision-making. 18 May 2023 11:47 AM
You must be joking? Comedy group fined $2m for 'humiliating' the Chinese army A Chinese comedy group has been slapped with a hefty fine after making a joke that likened military behaviour to that of dogs. 18 May 2023 9:02 AM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Man tries to avoid DUI charge by pretending his DOG was driving

18 May 2023 2:53 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Dogs
Driving
driving under the influence

A Colorado man tried to get out of a driving under the influence charge by swapping seats with his dog when he was pulled over.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories online.

Drinking usually does not lead to the best decision making.

A man in Colorado made a series of bad decisions while he was reportedly intoxicated.

The was first deciding to drive, and the second was trying to swap places with his dog when he was pulled over by police and pretending that he was not driving.

I suppose when you are drunk enough that makes sense to you.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
dorazett/123rf
dorazett/123rf

The driver was stopped by police for driving 52 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone.

He was apprehended by the police and, after being medically cleared at the hospital, booked and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs among other charges.

The police posed about this incident on their Facebook page and noted that the dog ‘does not face any charges and was let off with a warning.’

Listen to the interview above for more. (Skip to 08:19)




18 May 2023 2:53 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Dogs
Driving
driving under the influence

More from Lifestyle

Uber released its 2023 Lost & Found Index which reveals the most forgotten items on Uber rides

[LISTEN] Fridges, inhalers, prams: These are the items commonly left in Ubers

18 May 2023 3:43 PM

Here is how you can retrieve them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

File image via 123rf.com

[WATCH] Woman gets ‘controversial’ cosmetic procedure for her wedding day

18 May 2023 1:32 PM

How far are you willing to go for your wedding day?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © michaeljung /123rf.com

Cape Town driving schools in the Northern Suburb (prices included)

18 May 2023 1:15 PM

It's time to get behind the wheel (or steering bar)!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab from @bakersbiscuits Instagram page

Dip dip... Tennis Biscuits just transformed into rusks

18 May 2023 1:12 PM

The classic teatime biscuit treat upgrades to rusks - ready to dip them into a cuppa?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Mark Jones

Prince Harry and Meghan allege 'near catastrophic car chase’ with paparazzi

18 May 2023 1:07 PM

Prince Harry and Meghan claim to be have been involved in a car chase involving paparazzi, but were they?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former SA President Nelson Mandela and his ex-wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Picture: EWN

'Winnie and Nelson' book paints portrait of Mandela marriage and SA's struggle

18 May 2023 12:52 PM

Jonny Steinberg answers questions about his new book which paints a 'deeply human' picture of the Mandela marriage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did you know? WhatsApp now lets you lock individual chats. Here's how it works

18 May 2023 12:48 PM

The new feature allows you to lock specific chats and makes them available only when a password is entered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Bl1zz4rd-editor

Pick n Pay surprises (some) Smart Shoppers with FREE groceries until 18 June

18 May 2023 12:45 PM

The retailer is committing to pay for random customers’ bills in a bid to help feed SA families with R10m of free groceries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: CapeTalk social media engagement team (in studio)

Meet Joanie Fredericks who's empowering women one driving lesson at a time

18 May 2023 12:18 PM

[LISTEN] The founder of Ladies Own Transport Services, Joanie Fredericks chats about empowering women and communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by RF._.studio: https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-holding-a-hand-cream-3059398/

[LISTEN] 'Skin bleaching is a lifelong treatment. Once you start you can't stop'

18 May 2023 11:51 AM

Aesthetic doctors break down the pros and cons of skin bleaching and lightening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Legalise assisted dying in South Africa! - Dignity SA

Local

You must be joking? Comedy group fined $2m for 'humiliating' the Chinese army

World

‘Know-it-all’ De Ruyter is on a fruitless ‘egotistical trip’ – Gordhan

Local

EWN Highlights

Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital unveils new dispensary stores worth over R60m

18 May 2023 7:24 PM

Struggling Eskom urges South Africans to reduce power consumption during winter

18 May 2023 6:44 PM

CT property agent still hopeful of finalising sale of Guptas' Constantia mansion

18 May 2023 6:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA