Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid





Eskom Acting CEO briefs the media on the state of the national grid. Newzroom Afrika Reporter Govan Whittles fills us in on this story.

The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital reveals R60m upgrade this after catastrophic fire caused damage to the hospital two years ago. Motalatale Modiba, Gauteng Health Spokesperson and Alfa Ramushwana, Eyewitness News Reporter are on site and paint a picture of the proceedings.

South African rand at an all-time low as it suffers another blow. Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group briefs Mandy Wiener on the market reactions to this.

The City of Tshwane holds its State of the Capital Address on Thursday and Thabiso Goba is the Eyewitness News Reporter who is attending and files the details.

Bernadette Wicks is the Eyewitness News Reporter with the insights on Jacob Zuma against Downer, Maughan and Ramaphosa case. President Ramaphosa's legal prosecution’s bid against Zuma will be heard on Thursday.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile leads a two-day oversight visit to the KwaZulu Natal province from Thursday. Nhlanhla Mabaso, Eyewitness News KZN Reporter says Mashatile promises job creation in eThekwini.

