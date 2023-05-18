Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'I feel trapped' - disabled person opens up about life with loadshedding 'People think access is having a ramp into a building and that's not access at all', says Eyewitness News Digital Writer. 18 May 2023 5:47 PM
Introducing Yima, a ground-breaking one-stop shop to report fraudulent activity The platform is expected to launch in July. 18 May 2023 5:18 PM
Plans for City's Central Line to reopen in December is 'optimism taken too far' Cape Town's Central Line has been closed for the past three years. 18 May 2023 5:13 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history? 18 May 2023 3:26 PM
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book. 18 May 2023 10:18 AM
View all Politics
Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations High-debt situations can undoubtedly be stressful, but ignoring them is not the answer. 18 May 2023 9:17 AM
[LISTEN] Interest rates to rise AGAIN soon... How to take control of your budget Lizl Budhram, Head of Advice at Old Mutual Personal Finance, speaks on ways to budget effectively. 18 May 2023 8:26 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Fridges, inhalers, prams: These are the items commonly left in Ubers Here is how you can retrieve them. 18 May 2023 3:43 PM
Man tries to avoid DUI charge by pretending his DOG was driving A Colorado man tried to get out of a driving under the influence charge by swapping seats with his dog when he was pulled over. 18 May 2023 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Woman gets ‘controversial’ cosmetic procedure for her wedding day How far are you willing to go for your wedding day? 18 May 2023 1:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I am a winner and I always want to be at the top'- Royal AM President Mkhize Royal AM are currently in 11th place on the DStv Premiership table with one game to go and have an outside chance of making the to... 17 May 2023 7:48 PM
Pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wins Durango-Durango race The 37-year-old was the first African to win a stage race on the UCI Women's World Tour and is the inaugural UCI eSports world cha... 17 May 2023 3:30 PM
'It's a great occasion for WC sport' - Stormers amped for back-to-back URC final The Stormers will host Munster in the final of the 2023 United Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday 27 May. 17 May 2023 10:31 AM
View all Sport
SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. 17 May 2023 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
View all Entertainment
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
Why the West needs to offer Brazil, India and South Africa a new deal There are some signs of wider unhappiness with Western leadership of global institutions and global decision-making. 18 May 2023 11:47 AM
You must be joking? Comedy group fined $2m for 'humiliating' the Chinese army A Chinese comedy group has been slapped with a hefty fine after making a joke that likened military behaviour to that of dogs. 18 May 2023 9:02 AM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
View all Opinion
Introducing Yima, a ground-breaking one-stop shop to report fraudulent activity

18 May 2023 5:18 PM
by Amy Fraser

The platform is expected to launch in July.

Ray White interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.

With a 600% increase in incidents reported by credit providers in 2022 compared to 2018, the South African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) has launched a much-needed platform for reporting scams.

Scam Alert Fake Facebook Posts

RELATED: BEWARE! Digital Fraud on the rise in SA: Here are tips to avoid falling victim

Knowler says that over the years, the SAFPS has rolled out a few communication campaigns to educate about the various frauds and scams, however, this comes with challenges.

Nazia Karrim, Head of Product Development at the SAFPS says that the challenge of reporting a scam is that it's already happened, when it should have been prevented.

'Yima' is a one-stop-shop to report scams, secure their identity, and scan any website for vulnerabilities related to scams.

This information will then be passed to law enforcement for further investigation.

The platform is expected to launch in July.

This is so so needed.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

I really am excited about this.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

If you ever had a fraud incident, it's quite overwhelming.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Introducing Yima, a ground-breaking one-stop shop to report fraudulent activity




Picture: BeatriceBB/Pixabay

'I feel trapped' - disabled person opens up about life with loadshedding

18 May 2023 5:47 PM

'People think access is having a ramp into a building and that's not access at all', says Eyewitness News Digital Writer.

Metrorail train in Cape Town. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Plans for City's Central Line to reopen in December is 'optimism taken too far'

18 May 2023 5:13 PM

Cape Town's Central Line has been closed for the past three years.

Uber released its 2023 Lost & Found Index which reveals the most forgotten items on Uber rides

[LISTEN] Fridges, inhalers, prams: These are the items commonly left in Ubers

18 May 2023 3:43 PM

Here is how you can retrieve them.

EFF leader Julius Malema with EFF members during the party's national shutdown in Pretoria on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius

18 May 2023 3:26 PM

Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history?

Image: © michaeljung /123rf.com

Cape Town driving schools in the Northern Suburb (prices included)

18 May 2023 1:15 PM

It's time to get behind the wheel (or steering bar)!

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Bl1zz4rd-editor

Pick n Pay surprises (some) Smart Shoppers with FREE groceries until 18 June

18 May 2023 12:45 PM

The retailer is committing to pay for random customers’ bills in a bid to help feed SA families with R10m of free groceries.

Image source: CapeTalk social media engagement team (in studio)

Meet Joanie Fredericks who's empowering women one driving lesson at a time

18 May 2023 12:18 PM

[LISTEN] The founder of Ladies Own Transport Services, Joanie Fredericks chats about empowering women and communities.

Photo by RF._.studio: https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-holding-a-hand-cream-3059398/

[LISTEN] 'Skin bleaching is a lifelong treatment. Once you start you can't stop'

18 May 2023 11:51 AM

Aesthetic doctors break down the pros and cons of skin bleaching and lightening.

Copyright: wirestock /123rf

‘We are a dying community’: 5th generation Kalk Bay fisherman

18 May 2023 10:47 AM

Family-owned and historical fishing businesses have existed for generations but this industry is facing challenges.

FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham

18 May 2023 10:18 AM

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book.

Metrorail train in Cape Town. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Plans for City's Central Line to reopen in December is 'optimism taken too far'

18 May 2023 5:13 PM

Cape Town's Central Line has been closed for the past three years.

FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham

18 May 2023 10:18 AM

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book.

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations

18 May 2023 9:17 AM

High-debt situations can undoubtedly be stressful, but ignoring them is not the answer.

Picture: © sifotography/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Interest rates to rise AGAIN soon... How to take control of your budget

18 May 2023 8:26 AM

Lizl Budhram, Head of Advice at Old Mutual Personal Finance, speaks on ways to budget effectively.

© fizkes/123rf.com

Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report

17 May 2023 10:27 PM

Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint.

FILE: Consumers were urged to reduce their electricity usage. Picture: pixabay.com

Insurance and a power grid collapse: Advice from the Ombud's Office

17 May 2023 9:13 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Relebogile Mashego, Assistant Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance.

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

'Delete that Truth to Power PDF! Just opening it is copyright infringement'

17 May 2023 8:01 PM

André de Ruyter's tell-all book on Eskom is being shared as a PDF copy. Intellectual property specialist Waldo Steyn explains the implications of opening, i.e. copying, or distributing this pirated version yourself.

Screengrab of Ninety One CEO (then-Investec Asset Management CEO) Hendrik du Toit from 2017 video posted by Business and Sustainable Development Commission

'Investors always wanted to support democratic SA, but attitudes have hardened'

17 May 2023 7:27 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full-year results, which reflect growing risk aversion among asset owners.

Picture: @LuckyStarSA/Twitter

Jobs at Lucky Star factory on West Coast at risk because of amended regulations

17 May 2023 5:09 PM

Community leader and Good party councillor, Thyrone Williams, says that livelihoods are now in danger due to a sudden change in the factory's licence conditions, apparently following complaints from residents in a nearby estate about a stench coming from the factory.

The colour of your car affects the insurance premiums

The colour of your car CAN affect your insurance premium. Here's why...

17 May 2023 12:51 PM

You might want to read this before purchasing a new car!

