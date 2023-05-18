Introducing Yima, a ground-breaking one-stop shop to report fraudulent activity
Ray White interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.
With a 600% increase in incidents reported by credit providers in 2022 compared to 2018, the South African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) has launched a much-needed platform for reporting scams.
RELATED: BEWARE! Digital Fraud on the rise in SA: Here are tips to avoid falling victim
Knowler says that over the years, the SAFPS has rolled out a few communication campaigns to educate about the various frauds and scams, however, this comes with challenges.
Nazia Karrim, Head of Product Development at the SAFPS says that the challenge of reporting a scam is that it's already happened, when it should have been prevented.
'Yima' is a one-stop-shop to report scams, secure their identity, and scan any website for vulnerabilities related to scams.
This information will then be passed to law enforcement for further investigation.
The platform is expected to launch in July.
This is so so needed.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
I really am excited about this.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
If you ever had a fraud incident, it's quite overwhelming.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Introducing Yima, a ground-breaking one-stop shop to report fraudulent activity
More from Local
'I feel trapped' - disabled person opens up about life with loadshedding
'People think access is having a ramp into a building and that's not access at all', says Eyewitness News Digital Writer.Read More
Plans for City's Central Line to reopen in December is 'optimism taken too far'
Cape Town's Central Line has been closed for the past three years.Read More
[LISTEN] Fridges, inhalers, prams: These are the items commonly left in Ubers
Here is how you can retrieve them.Read More
EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius
Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history?Read More
Cape Town driving schools in the Northern Suburb (prices included)
It's time to get behind the wheel (or steering bar)!Read More
Pick n Pay surprises (some) Smart Shoppers with FREE groceries until 18 June
The retailer is committing to pay for random customers’ bills in a bid to help feed SA families with R10m of free groceries.Read More
Meet Joanie Fredericks who's empowering women one driving lesson at a time
[LISTEN] The founder of Ladies Own Transport Services, Joanie Fredericks chats about empowering women and communities.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Skin bleaching is a lifelong treatment. Once you start you can't stop'
Aesthetic doctors break down the pros and cons of skin bleaching and lightening.Read More
‘We are a dying community’: 5th generation Kalk Bay fisherman
Family-owned and historical fishing businesses have existed for generations but this industry is facing challenges.Read More
More from Business
Plans for City's Central Line to reopen in December is 'optimism taken too far'
Cape Town's Central Line has been closed for the past three years.Read More
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham
Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book.Read More
Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations
High-debt situations can undoubtedly be stressful, but ignoring them is not the answer.Read More
[LISTEN] Interest rates to rise AGAIN soon... How to take control of your budget
Lizl Budhram, Head of Advice at Old Mutual Personal Finance, speaks on ways to budget effectively.Read More
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report
Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint.Read More
Insurance and a power grid collapse: Advice from the Ombud's Office
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Relebogile Mashego, Assistant Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance.Read More
'Delete that Truth to Power PDF! Just opening it is copyright infringement'
André de Ruyter's tell-all book on Eskom is being shared as a PDF copy. Intellectual property specialist Waldo Steyn explains the implications of opening, i.e. copying, or distributing this pirated version yourself.Read More
'Investors always wanted to support democratic SA, but attitudes have hardened'
The Money Show interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full-year results, which reflect growing risk aversion among asset owners.Read More
Jobs at Lucky Star factory on West Coast at risk because of amended regulations
Community leader and Good party councillor, Thyrone Williams, says that livelihoods are now in danger due to a sudden change in the factory's licence conditions, apparently following complaints from residents in a nearby estate about a stench coming from the factory.Read More