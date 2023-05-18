Plans for City's Central Line to reopen in December is 'optimism taken too far'





John Maytham interviews Ricardo McKenzie, Minister of Mobility in the Western Cape.

After three years of the Central Line between Nyanga and Cape Town being closed, PRASA has indicated that it's expected to reopen by the end of the year.

This will, however, is dependent on whether shack dwellers who have occupied the line will relocate or not.

Metrorail train in Cape Town. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

McKenzie says that the Western Cape along with the City will do what's needed to ensure that the Central Line is functional.

However, McKenzie points out that to have it completed by December is 'optimism taken too far.'

We will certainly – from our side as province – will do whatever it takes to help to get the Central Line working. Ricardo McKenzie, Minister of Mobility – Western Cape

