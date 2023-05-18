SA SME Fund secures R600m for its R1 billion Venture Capital Fund-of-Funds





Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Claudia Manning, SA SME Fund's investment principal

The SA SME Fund has completed the first close for its R1 billion Venture Capital Fund of Funds (VC FoF).

The Fund is a collaboration between government and business aimed at addressing some of the most pressing challenges to the country’s economic growth.

The SA SME Fund is invested in 16 funds in venture capital, debt and private equity.

The SA SME Fund has announced the first close of its R1billion Venture Capital Fund of Funds (VC FoF), with R600 million in commitments from investors.

The VC FoF exceeded its first round target of R500 million.

This is our third fund which will be focused on the venture capital industry. We are no in the last part of the fundraising for the balance of the fund. Claudia Manning, SA SME Fund's investment principal

We hope that we can start making allocations to the venture capital fund managers over the course of the next couple of months. Claudia Manning, SA SME Fund's investment principal

We don't invest directly into businesses. We invest in intermediaries who have a track record and credible way of operating., and we then allocate funds to them, and businesses would be able to apply to them. Claudia Manning, SA SME Fund's investment principal

