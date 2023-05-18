SA SME Fund secures R600m for its R1 billion Venture Capital Fund-of-Funds
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Claudia Manning, SA SME Fund's investment principal
-
The SA SME Fund has completed the first close for its R1 billion Venture Capital Fund of Funds (VC FoF).
-
The Fund is a collaboration between government and business aimed at addressing some of the most pressing challenges to the country’s economic growth.
-
The SA SME Fund is invested in 16 funds in venture capital, debt and private equity.
The SA SME Fund has announced the first close of its R1billion Venture Capital Fund of Funds (VC FoF), with R600 million in commitments from investors.
The VC FoF exceeded its first round target of R500 million.
The SA SME Fund was established as a collaboration between government and business aimed at addressing some of the most pressing challenges to the country’s economic growth, and to support small business and entrepreneurs.
The SA SME Fund is invested in 16 funds in venture capital, debt and private equity and has catalysed over R3 billion of additional capital to its partner funds.
This is our third fund which will be focused on the venture capital industry. We are no in the last part of the fundraising for the balance of the fund.Claudia Manning, SA SME Fund's investment principal
We hope that we can start making allocations to the venture capital fund managers over the course of the next couple of months.Claudia Manning, SA SME Fund's investment principal
We don't invest directly into businesses. We invest in intermediaries who have a track record and credible way of operating., and we then allocate funds to them, and businesses would be able to apply to them.Claudia Manning, SA SME Fund's investment principal
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
Here's why a resilient mindset is key to making a success of your small business
Combining both personal and business model resilience, turns effort into economics more effectively, says small business expert Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
Will frozen potato chips cost more after anti-dumping duties were imposed?
The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa reinstated import duties on frozen potato chips after tariffs lapsed earlier this year.Read More
Investec reports profit surge of 25% despite challenging economic climate
Investec has attributed its revenue growth to higher global interest rates and loan growth, despite experiencing large fund outflows.Read More
Introducing Yima, a ground-breaking one-stop shop to report fraudulent activity
The platform is expected to launch in July.Read More
Plans for City's Central Line to reopen in December is 'optimism taken too far'
Cape Town's Central Line has been closed for the past three years.Read More
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham
Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book.Read More
Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations
High-debt situations can undoubtedly be stressful, but ignoring them is not the answer.Read More
[LISTEN] Interest rates to rise AGAIN soon... How to take control of your budget
Lizl Budhram, Head of Advice at Old Mutual Personal Finance, speaks on ways to budget effectively.Read More
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report
Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint.Read More