Here's why a resilient mindset is key to making a success of your small business





Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator.

A resilient attitude is regarded as an important part of making a business successful.

Resilience is all about persisting and remaining on the front foot despite circumstances.

Combining both personal and business model resilience will turn effort into profits.

To make a success of your small business, particular in the South African economic landscape requires resilience.

Loadshedding, an ever-weakening Rand and rising interest rates are just some of the issues making it difficult for business owners to make a success of their venture.

Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator says a business owner needs both a resilient mindset and a resilient business model to scale, grow and dominate segments of their industry, especially in an uncertain and changing economy.

Phatidis says the business owner's 'mindset' plays a vital role in the success of your business.

It's so important to have both, because if you think of what resilience is, ultimately at the end of the day it's all about persisting and remaining on the front foot of action, despite all these circumstances. Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator

Necessity is 95, 97, 98% of all success. Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator

Recognise in doing what you do, that you don't have an option. but to figure it out and to persist and absolutely sustain the endeavour of building a business... Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator

Changing your behaviour until you find what does work. Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator

There is no school. There is no book. There is no pill, and there is no wand that can offer it to you. Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator

