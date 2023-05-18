Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Investec reports profit surge of 25% despite challenging economic climate

18 May 2023 6:45 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Investec

Investec has attributed its revenue growth to higher global interest rates and loan growth, despite experiencing large fund outflows.

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Nishlan Samujh, Investec’s Group Finance Director.

  • The results are for the year end 31 March 2023.

  • Investec's profits grew 25% amid higher global interest rates and loan growth.

  • The group also announced that Ciaran Whelan and Richard Wainwright will step down as executive directors in August.

The Investec Group's profits grew 25% despite the challenging economic climate.

Investec is an Anglo-South African international banking and wealth management group. providing a range of financial products and services to a client base in Europe, Southern Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

In consolidated financial results for the year end 31 March 2023, it attributed the growth to higher global interest rates and loan growth.

This as funds under management (FUM) decreased 4.5% to £61bn from £63.8bn for the same period under review.

We have a balance sheet that's quite defensive. About 35% of our deposit base is held in cash and near cash, so that is really where the boost is coming from in terms of earning.

Nishlan Samujh, Investec Group finance director

When we saw the higher interest rates come through in the UK, we remained very active with our clients, rather than closing down business.

Nishlan Samujh, Investec Group finance director

The group also announced that Ciaran Whelan and Richard Wainwright will step down as executive directors in August this year, reducing the number of Investec's executive directors to two.

Fani Titi remains chief executive and Nishlan Samujh as group finance director.

We're quite comfortable, there's a lot of room on the balance sheet.

Nishlan Samujh, Investec Group finance director

We'll continue to be cautious, but very active. Our clients will continue to look for opportunities.

Nishlan Samujh, Investec Group finance director

Listen to the interview for more.




