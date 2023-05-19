Spend #AnHourWith Laudo Liebenberg on Sunday listening to 80s & 90s music!
This Sunday, South African actor and musician Laudo Liebenberg will take over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.
Every Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories.
Liebenberg is renowned for playing the role of Zander Marais in kykNET’s crime drama, Projek Dina.
He's also an accomplished musician, with his music reaching the top of the local charts.
Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Bob Marley, Peter Gabriel, Police and more.
Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za
