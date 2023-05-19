Spend #AnHourWith Laudo Liebenberg on Sunday listening to 80s & 90s music!

Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA to purchase emergency power to keep the lights on, says Mashatile The Deputy President's, Paul Mashatile, announcement follows Eskom's warning that South Africans should brace for the toughest win... 19 May 2023 7:28 AM
Ramaphosa heads to Western Cape's Paarl for sixth presidential imbizo The imbizo series, an effort to engage with communities and monitor development, is themed ‘leave no one behind’, where Ramaphosa... 19 May 2023 7:14 AM
'I feel trapped' - disabled person opens up about life with loadshedding 'People think access is having a ramp into a building and that's not access at all', says Eyewitness News Digital Writer. 18 May 2023 5:47 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history? 18 May 2023 3:26 PM
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book. 18 May 2023 10:18 AM
View all Politics
Here's why a resilient mindset is key to making a success of your small business Combining both personal and business model resilience, turns effort into economics more effectively, says small business expert Pa... 18 May 2023 8:17 PM
SA SME Fund secures R600m for its R1 billion Venture Capital Fund-of-Funds The organisation is the largest institutional investor into VC funds in South Africa. 18 May 2023 8:01 PM
Will frozen potato chips cost more after anti-dumping duties were imposed? The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa reinstated import duties on frozen potato chips after tariffs la... 18 May 2023 7:43 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Overcoming doubt on the road to WEALTH starts with you – expert It’s time to put the what if’s behind you and stop letting doubt hold you back. 19 May 2023 6:58 AM
[LISTEN] Fridges, inhalers, prams: These are the items commonly left in Ubers Here is how you can retrieve them. 18 May 2023 3:43 PM
Man tries to avoid DUI charge by pretending his DOG was driving A Colorado man tried to get out of a driving under the influence charge by swapping seats with his dog when he was pulled over. 18 May 2023 2:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories 18 May 2023 8:49 PM
I believe I am the best: Bulls centre Wandisile Simelane The Pretoria side was dumped out of the competition at the quarterfinal stage after losing to finalists the Stormers. 18 May 2023 8:36 PM
'I am a winner and I always want to be at the top'- Royal AM President Mkhize Royal AM are currently in 11th place on the DStv Premiership table with one game to go and have an outside chance of making the to... 17 May 2023 7:48 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHourWith Laudo Liebenberg on Sunday listening to 80s & 90s music! On Sunday from 10 am, Laudo Liebenberg will play his favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories. 19 May 2023 7:22 AM
SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. 17 May 2023 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
View all Entertainment
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
Why the West needs to offer Brazil, India and South Africa a new deal There are some signs of wider unhappiness with Western leadership of global institutions and global decision-making. 18 May 2023 11:47 AM
You must be joking? Comedy group fined $2m for 'humiliating' the Chinese army A Chinese comedy group has been slapped with a hefty fine after making a joke that likened military behaviour to that of dogs. 18 May 2023 9:02 AM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Spend #AnHourWith Laudo Liebenberg on Sunday listening to 80s & 90s music!

19 May 2023 7:22 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
#AnHourWith
Laudo Liebenberg

On Sunday from 10 am, Laudo Liebenberg will play his favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories.

This Sunday, South African actor and musician Laudo Liebenberg will take over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories.

Liebenberg is renowned for playing the role of Zander Marais in kykNET’s crime drama, Projek Dina.

He's also an accomplished musician, with his music reaching the top of the local charts.

anhourwith-laudo-liebenberg-feature-320png

Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Bob Marley, Peter Gabriel, Police and more.

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za




19 May 2023 7:22 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
#AnHourWith
Laudo Liebenberg

More from Entertainment

‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Photo: YouTube [screengrab]

SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

17 May 2023 12:38 PM

Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab from YouTube video

[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA

15 May 2023 12:13 PM

Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Swedish group, ABBA. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/AVRO

ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo'

15 May 2023 10:51 AM

Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DHL Stormers. Picture: https://thestormers.com

Cape Town has 99 problems but our rugby team (and our pitch) isn't one

15 May 2023 9:20 AM

Lesley de Reuck (CPT Stadium CEO) chats about preparing the pitch for the URC final between the DHL Stormers and Munster (27 May).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steam Deck Gaming Console Source: Steam Deck Twitter

Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming

12 May 2023 5:28 PM

Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: CapeTalk social media engagement team

Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50

12 May 2023 2:23 PM

Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist

12 May 2023 10:33 AM

For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: Twitter/@westlifemusic

[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am!

12 May 2023 7:50 AM

Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Pete Sekesan from New York, USA - Wikimedia Commons

Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour

11 May 2023 11:16 AM

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: YouTube Netflix trailer screengrab

Egyptians are outraged at Netflix for making Cleopatra Black

11 May 2023 9:06 AM

A government-owned Egyptian broadcaster wants to make its own series featuring a light-skinned Cleopatra.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa heads to Western Cape's Paarl for sixth presidential imbizo

Local

[LISTEN] Overcoming doubt on the road to WEALTH starts with you – expert

Lifestyle

SA to purchase emergency power to keep the lights on, says Mashatile

Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Zandile Khumalo: Justice for Meyiwa, stage 8 for winter

19 May 2023 12:49 AM

Kwezanamuhla: Uyena impela uZandile Khumalo bakwethu, u-stage 8 kulobubusika

19 May 2023 12:01 AM

Gun Free South Africa calls on SAPS to destroy confiscated firearms faster

18 May 2023 11:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA