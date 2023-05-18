I believe I am the best: Bulls centre Wandisile Simelane
Bulls centre, Wandisile Simelane says this past season has been disappointing but he is confident that the team will bounce back next season.
The Pretoria side were dumped out of the competition at the quarterfinal stage after losing to finalists the Stormers.
Speaking to sportscaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Simelane also had his say on the different positions he has been asked to play across the backline.
I can only become a better playing from being in different positions as long as I am helping the team win that’s the main thing. Obviously playing at centre is a my preferred position but I have played wing in my school days and at U20 level so playing there is not new to me.Wandisile Simelane, Centre - Bulls
Jake is a good story teller and he is able to catch us in that. His record speaks for itself having won the world cup and he is one of the best coaches I have worked with. I learn something new every day with him.Wandisile Simelane, Centre - Bulls
In terms of the national team, Lukhanyo Am is a special player and a special guy but he knows I won’t back down from any challenge and I know he wants to keep that position. I believe I am the best and every athlete at an elite level should.Wandisile Simelane, Centre - Bulls
The 25-year-old also reveals that rugby was not his first love. Growing up in Soweto, he says he was a good soccer player.
I was meant to play in the Nike competition, my dad said no, and that I was going to play a rugby game that was on at the same time instead. I wanted to play soccer but he made me play rugby and I got a scholarship to Jeppe and I have played rugby since. This is the path that God chose for me. Soccer was my first love though. The success I had at school level and in the age groups with rugby grew my love for the game and it proved to be the right decision.Wandisile Simelane - Bulls Centre
Watch below for the full interview with Wandisile Simelane:
This article first appeared on 947 : I believe I am the best: Bulls centre Wandisile Simelane
