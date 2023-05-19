Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Stormers vs Munster URC final tickets SOLD OUT in 3 hours after going on sale

19 May 2023 10:06 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Stormers
Munster
United Rugby Championship

Tickets for the finals next Saturday (27 May) are officially sold out.

If you still wanted to buy tickets to the DHL Stormers vs. Munster final on Saturday, 27 May - they're officially sold out, sorry.

The tickets were sold out just three hours after going on sale at 10 am on Thursday (18 May).

RELATED: GET R80 TICKETS FOR THE URC FINALS BETWEEN OUR STORMERS AND MUNSTER

So, Cape Town Stadium will be packed for the game next Saturday as we support our boys in blue.

Here's to bringing home a win - AGAIN!


This article first appeared on KFM : Stormers vs Munster URC final tickets SOLD OUT in 3 hours after going on sale




