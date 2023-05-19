Stormers vs Munster URC final tickets SOLD OUT in 3 hours after going on sale
If you still wanted to buy tickets to the DHL Stormers vs. Munster final on Saturday, 27 May - they're officially sold out, sorry.
The tickets were sold out just three hours after going on sale at 10 am on Thursday (18 May).
So, Cape Town Stadium will be packed for the game next Saturday as we support our boys in blue.
Here's to bringing home a win - AGAIN!
This article first appeared on KFM : Stormers vs Munster URC final tickets SOLD OUT in 3 hours after going on sale
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CsYdHSeI0dG/
