[PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives

Over 20 rivers burst their banks in the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna, claiming 13 lives (and counting) and forcing over 13 000 people to evacuate.

The floods have caused more than 280 landslides leaving up to 27 000 people without power.

Mayor of the city of Ravenna, which has also been heavily affected, said that this is the 'worst disaster' that the city has experienced in over a century.

Italy hit by worst flood in 100 years, casualties - The Guardian 23 rivers overflowed their banks, and 280 shifts occurred in 41 cities.



The natural disaster claimed the lives of 13 people, and at least 20,000 more people were left homeless. pic.twitter.com/UwlAyBaTwN ' Animal World (@dragon_of_time_) May 19, 2023

Crazy floods wreak havoc in Italy



Follow us on Gab: https://t.co/IuhLFQBiZE pic.twitter.com/1vRPVCbq4h ' RT (@RT_com) May 18, 2023

We know the Emilia Grand Prix has been cancelled for this weekend; that's the least of their worries frankly. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The emotion and the trauma is very real for a lot of people. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

