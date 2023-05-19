Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Stage 8 loadshedding? 'I shudder to think of the consequences' - Alan Winde

19 May 2023 10:32 AM
by Keely Goodall
Eskom
Loadshedding
Alan Winde
stage 8 load shedding

South Africa is looking at the winter of our discontent with the threat of stage eight loadshedding being all too real.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Alan Winde, the Western Cape Premier.

Eskom’s acting CEO, Calib Cassim, has warned that we will be experiencing a difficult winter in South Africa.

With stage eight loadshedding, South Africans would essentially spend half the day without power.

Winde says that the disaster teams in Cape Town are on full standby.

The outlook is not good, and we have to be ready for that.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Winde says the province is attempting to get as much new power as it can into the system as quickly as possible.

We need to find more and more emergency systems because at stage 8 I shudder to think what the medium-term consequences are for the economy.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter.

In addition to getting more megawatts in, Winde says it is also important to have risk management systems in place, especially in the case of a full blackout.

He says that this is not to say that a blackout will happen, but it is just important to be prepared and not caught off guard.

Listen to the interview for more.




