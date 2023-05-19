Stage 8 loadshedding? 'I shudder to think of the consequences' - Alan Winde





Lester Kiewit speaks with Alan Winde, the Western Cape Premier.

Eskom’s acting CEO, Calib Cassim, has warned that we will be experiencing a difficult winter in South Africa.

With stage eight loadshedding, South Africans would essentially spend half the day without power.

Winde says that the disaster teams in Cape Town are on full standby.

The outlook is not good, and we have to be ready for that. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Winde says the province is attempting to get as much new power as it can into the system as quickly as possible.

We need to find more and more emergency systems because at stage 8 I shudder to think what the medium-term consequences are for the economy. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter.

In addition to getting more megawatts in, Winde says it is also important to have risk management systems in place, especially in the case of a full blackout.

He says that this is not to say that a blackout will happen, but it is just important to be prepared and not caught off guard.

