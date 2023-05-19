Stage 8 loadshedding? 'I shudder to think of the consequences' - Alan Winde
Lester Kiewit speaks with Alan Winde, the Western Cape Premier.
Eskom’s acting CEO, Calib Cassim, has warned that we will be experiencing a difficult winter in South Africa.
With stage eight loadshedding, South Africans would essentially spend half the day without power.
Winde says that the disaster teams in Cape Town are on full standby.
The outlook is not good, and we have to be ready for that.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Winde says the province is attempting to get as much new power as it can into the system as quickly as possible.
We need to find more and more emergency systems because at stage 8 I shudder to think what the medium-term consequences are for the economy.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
In addition to getting more megawatts in, Winde says it is also important to have risk management systems in place, especially in the case of a full blackout.
He says that this is not to say that a blackout will happen, but it is just important to be prepared and not caught off guard.
Listen to the interview for more.
More from Local
'Getting through this winter is critical' – Eskom (interim) CEO Calib Cassim
South Africans can expect stages 7 and 8 of loadshedding this winter.Read More
'The Bester Eight': Who they are, and what we know about them
Eyewitness News profiles the people who have been arrested thus far in Thabo Bester's prison escape.Read More
'We underestimated Tshwane's problems' - Mayor Cilliers Brink
On Thursday, the City of Tshwane Executive Mayor Cilliers Brink ominously warned that the capital was under severe strain.Read More
Amid theft and criminality Eskom prioritises full power generation capacity
Eskom announced on Thursday that the country would face possible Stage 8 load shedding this winter as it battled to keep the lights on.Read More
Here we go again... Karoo land to be auctioned off for SHALE GAS FRACKING
Sites in the Karoo are to be auctioned off for shale gas projects, but some are concerned about the consequences of this.Read More
More jobs on the line due to load shedding - Ramokgopa
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said 650,000 jobs were lost in the South African economy in 2022 because of the energy crisis - and the figure might rise to more than 850,000.Read More
SA to purchase emergency power to keep the lights on, says Mashatile
The Deputy President's, Paul Mashatile, announcement follows Eskom's warning that South Africans should brace for the toughest winter yet, as power cuts were likely to hit Stage 8.Read More
Ramaphosa heads to Western Cape's Paarl for sixth presidential imbizo
The imbizo series, an effort to engage with communities and monitor development, is themed ‘leave no one behind’, where Ramaphosa is expected to visit housing projects and interact with residents.Read More
'I feel trapped' - disabled person opens up about life with loadshedding
'People think access is having a ramp into a building and that's not access at all', says Eyewitness News Digital Writer.Read More
More from Business
[LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert
Warren Ingram (cofounder of Galileo Capital) says that, as inflation rises, it's NOT a good idea to stop investing.Read More
Here we go again... Karoo land to be auctioned off for SHALE GAS FRACKING
Sites in the Karoo are to be auctioned off for shale gas projects, but some are concerned about the consequences of this.Read More
Here's why a resilient mindset is key to making a success of your small business
Combining both personal and business model resilience, turns effort into economics more effectively, says small business expert Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
SA SME Fund secures R600m for its R1 billion Venture Capital Fund-of-Funds
The organisation is the largest institutional investor into VC funds in South Africa.Read More
Will frozen potato chips cost more after anti-dumping duties were imposed?
The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa reinstated import duties on frozen potato chips after tariffs lapsed earlier this year.Read More
Investec reports profit surge of 25% despite challenging economic climate
Investec has attributed its revenue growth to higher global interest rates and loan growth, despite experiencing large fund outflows.Read More
Introducing Yima, a ground-breaking one-stop shop to report fraudulent activity
The platform is expected to launch in July.Read More
Plans for City's Central Line to reopen in December is 'optimism taken too far'
Cape Town's Central Line has been closed for the past three years.Read More
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham
Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book.Read More