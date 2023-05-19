[WATCH] Waterfall residents use braai to block entrance in electricity protest
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Eskom's rolling power cuts continue to impact citizens' lives and the residents of an upmarket housing estate
This was after residents at an upmarket estate Munyaka in Waterfall protested after the electricity is continually not turned back on even after scheduled loadshedding ends.
For four days, they were without electricity, so they blocked the estate's entrance and included a braai into the mix.
Watch the video below to see how this went down:
Munyaka Waterfall pic.twitter.com/cd8PxQ9koI' Anxiety free world 🌿 (@Lord_4D) May 18, 2023
