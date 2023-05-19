[WATCH] Camper wakes up to a curious guest who had been watching him sleep
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What is your wildest camping story?
A camper waking up to a mysterious animal guest outside the tent is going viral.
The camper realised that a horse was watching him sleep next to his tent.
May 16, 2023
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Camper wakes up to a curious guest who had been watching him sleep
Source : @mischiefanimals
More from Lifestyle
Understanding trauma and addiction: 'We reach for things to put out the fire'
Dr Eve says that in most cases, those that experience addiction have experienced trauma during their childhood.Read More
World’s oldest Hebrew bible sells for $38 million
The 1,100-year-old leather-bound, handwritten bible is the most complete copy in history.Read More
[LISTEN] Let's talk about sex: how do initiate intimacy in your relationship?
Sexual intimacy can be important in relationships but for many people, letting your partner know what you want can be a challenge.Read More
Montana becomes the first US state to (sort of) ban TikTok
The US state has banned the download of TikTok on cellphones from next year.Read More
Non-fungible tokens: SA’s first physical NFT art gallery opens in Joburg
South Africa makes its mark in the NFT space with its first physical NFT gallery.Read More
Live at the heart of the park and city in Century City’s On Park
Say goodbye to long commutes and hello to more time spent doing what you love.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert
Warren Ingram (cofounder of Galileo Capital) says that, as inflation rises, it's NOT a good idea to stop investing.Read More
[LISTEN] Overcoming doubt on the road to WEALTH starts with you – expert
It’s time to put the what if’s behind you and stop letting doubt hold you back.Read More
'I feel trapped' - disabled person opens up about life with loadshedding
'People think access is having a ramp into a building and that's not access at all', says Eyewitness News Digital Writer.Read More