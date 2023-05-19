Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
[WATCH] Camper wakes up to a curious guest who had been watching him sleep

19 May 2023 11:43 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Horse
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela
camping

The magnificent animal is known for its excellent hearing and was perhaps shocked by the camper's loud snoring.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

What is your wildest camping story?

A camper waking up to a mysterious animal guest outside the tent is going viral.

The camper realised that a horse was watching him sleep next to his tent.

Scroll up to see what else is going viral.


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Camper wakes up to a curious guest who had been watching him sleep




More from Lifestyle

The trauma of addition

Understanding trauma and addiction: 'We reach for things to put out the fire'

19 May 2023 2:50 PM

Dr Eve says that in most cases, those that experience addiction have experienced trauma during their childhood.

Photo: Pixabay/Ekaterina Bolovtsova

World’s oldest Hebrew bible sells for $38 million

19 May 2023 2:47 PM

The 1,100-year-old leather-bound, handwritten bible is the most complete copy in history.

© oneinchpunch/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Let's talk about sex: how do initiate intimacy in your relationship?

19 May 2023 2:42 PM

Sexual intimacy can be important in relationships but for many people, letting your partner know what you want can be a challenge.

Photo: Pexels/cottonbro studio

Montana becomes the first US state to (sort of) ban TikTok

19 May 2023 1:15 PM

The US state has banned the download of TikTok on cellphones from next year.

Photo: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann

Non-fungible tokens: SA’s first physical NFT art gallery opens in Joburg

19 May 2023 12:07 PM

South Africa makes its mark in the NFT space with its first physical NFT gallery.

Say goodbye to long commutes and hello to more time spent doing what you love.

Live at the heart of the park and city in Century City’s On Park

19 May 2023 10:04 AM

Say goodbye to long commutes and hello to more time spent doing what you love.

Roller coaster theme park vibes. Picture: Pixabay.com

[LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert

19 May 2023 9:56 AM

Warren Ingram (cofounder of Galileo Capital) says that, as inflation rises, it's NOT a good idea to stop investing.

© alphaspirit/123rf

[LISTEN] Overcoming doubt on the road to WEALTH starts with you – expert

19 May 2023 6:58 AM

It's time to put the what if's behind you and stop letting doubt hold you back.

Picture: BeatriceBB/Pixabay

'I feel trapped' - disabled person opens up about life with loadshedding

18 May 2023 5:47 PM

'People think access is having a ramp into a building and that's not access at all', says Eyewitness News Digital Writer.

Uber released its 2023 Lost & Found Index which reveals the most forgotten items on Uber rides

[LISTEN] Fridges, inhalers, prams: These are the items commonly left in Ubers

18 May 2023 3:43 PM

Here is how you can retrieve them.

