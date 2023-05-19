'Getting through this winter is critical' – Eskom (interim) CEO Calib Cassim
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eskom Interim CEO Calib Cassim on the utility's response to the current power challenges.
Eskom warned South Africans of persistently high loadshedding this coming winter as it prepares to enter the season with 3000 megawatts less than in 2022.
Stages 7 and 8 (14 to 16 hours without power in a 32-hour cycle) are predicted through winter due to three power generation units at Kusile and one at Koeberg being offline.
Eskom is confident the grid will not collapse.
We also utilise the loadshedding levels to help stabilise the grid and avoid the blackout.Calib Cassim, Interim CEO – Eskom
It will take ‘an extraordinary event’ for the grid to reach a total collapse, assures Cassim.
However, there is a contingency plan in place should this happen in the form of black-start facilities which can operate independently from the grid.
Should the grid collapse, it can take three to four weeks to restart.
To restart the grid, we [will] run will a number of simulations… which does take time (a few weeks). That is why it is critical that we don’t get to that situation.Calib Cassim, Interim CEO – Eskom
Eskom is expecting to get Kusile’s units back online by November.
Going into next year will be much more positive and the levels of loadshedding will reduce significantly... Getting through this winter is critical.Calib Cassim, Interim CEO – Eskom
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Getting through this winter is critical' – Eskom (interim) CEO Calib Cassim
