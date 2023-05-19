Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
[LISTEN] 'Lekker' and 'moering' are allowed in Scrabble. How to play to WIN!

19 May 2023 1:39 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien

Neil Horne and Steven Gruzd from Scrabble South Africa share unexpected tips on how to play the iconic word game like a pro.

Clarence Ford chats to Scrabble champions Neil Horne and Steven Gruzd (from Scrabble South Africa) about playing the game like a pro.

Listen to the experts' tips below.

If you're like us, you probably didn't know that the words accepted in a game of Scrabble come from the Collins English Dictionary - doesn't this change the game?!

Horne and Gruzd tell us that the Collins English Dictionary includes local words like 'skelm', 'lekker', 'moering' and some words from some Nguni languages like 'mfasi.'

See, total game changer!

The experts also say that you don't need to prove that you know the meaning of words put onto a board during a game - the words just need to be in the Collins English Dictionary.

Of course, the experts remind us that the main aim of the game is 'to have fun and not trip yourself up with the letters you pick, just play with words.'

Image source: CapeTalk social media engagement team
Image source: CapeTalk social media engagement team

The experts let us know that the game itself has many benefits such as:

• Improving vocabulary

• Understanding language

• Improving arithmetic

• Teaching comprehension, problem-solving and strategic thinking skills

• Aiding your social skills

Because Scrabble lends itself to these benefits, the experts report that the game is played at schools in Nigeria and Kenya, often competing at a championship level, to teach young students language skills.

The game is also played against time at national and world championship levels between two players.

By the time you're eight years old - you can already have about ten thousand words in your vocabulary which can only improve the sharpness of your mind.

Neil Horne, Scrabble South Africa
Neil Horne from Scrabble South Africa with Clarence Ford. Picture: Amy-Rae Rispel
Neil Horne from Scrabble South Africa with Clarence Ford. Picture: Amy-Rae Rispel

You thought you couldn't play Scrabble, hey? It's okay, you just didn't know these expert tips.

If you'd like to start a community Scrabble club or play at a championship level, Steven and Neil are happy to assist via email at scrabblewp@gmail.com.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] 'Lekker' and 'moering' are allowed in Scrabble. How to play to WIN!




19 May 2023 1:39 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien

