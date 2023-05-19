Understanding trauma and addiction: 'We reach for things to put out the fire'
Thabo Shole-Mashao interviews Dr Eve, Clinical Sexologist.
When we think about addiction we typically think of drugs and alcohol, but there are so many other addictions that we don't even know are addictions.
Dr Eve describes an addiction as a chronic, relapsing order characterised by compulsive drug seeking and continuous use despite the harmful consequences and effects that it has on our brains.
Over time our brain goes though neurological changes which further exacerbates ones behaviour.
RELATED: Addiction affects relationships: 'You can't be addicted and balanced'
Dr Eve breaks down addictions in two categories: substance and behavioural.
Substance addiction refers to alcohol, and drugs, while behavioural addition refers to gambling, internet use, online shopping, sex, work and exercise.
They find themselves repeating that behaviour by compulsively seeking our their so-called drug of choice and they know that it's going to cause harm.Dr Eve, Clinical Sexologist
Understanding why you feel the need to use substances or 'escape' reality is critical.
Dr Eve says that in most cases, those that experience addiction have experienced trauma during their childhood.
Because of their trauma, stress hormones are continuously being released throughout their lifetime, which creates an elevated state of dis-regulation, and therefore they turn to a substance or action to mute out their anxiety.
She adds that those who have not experienced trauma during their childhood are taught how to regulate their emotions.
If you or anyone you know if struggling with an addition, reach out to:
At the core of every addict...there is most likely some kind of huge stress; an inability to manage emotions, an inability to regulate themselves.Dr Eve, Clinical Sexologist
We reach for things to put out what feels like our brains are on fire.Dr Eve, Clinical Sexologist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Understanding trauma and addiction: 'We reach for things to put out the fire'
Source : Pexels: Pixabay
