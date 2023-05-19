Heavy rain brings some relief to drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay
Africa Melane speaks with Joseph Tsatsire, Director of Water Distribution at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.
In Nelson Mandela Bay, municipality mop-up operations are underway after heavy rains which led to more than 1000 residents needing to be evacuated from their homes.
There was heavy rainfall on Thursday night and localised flooding in some areas.
There is already some improvement in dams levels.
Obviously, we still are very cautious as we have not broken the drought yet.Joseph Tsatsire, Director of Water Distribution - Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
We are still getting runoff into our dams. Probably after a couple of days, we will have a good picture of how much water has gone into our dams.Joseph Tsatsire, Director of Water Distribution - Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
We are quite cautiously happy that we are getting somewhere.Joseph Tsatsire, Director of Water Distribution - Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
Despite the slight improvement, he says they are still a long way away from being in the clear.
We will continue to preach the message that consumers need to reduce consumption.Joseph Tsatsire, Director of Water Distribution - Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_3242983_water-drop-falling-from-an-old-tap.html?vti=ncpgysq5h7tkb7hcvo-1-93
More from Local
[WATCH] Waterfall residents use braai to block entrance in electricity protest
One resident complained that the estate still gets power outages even after scheduled loadshedding ends.Read More
'Getting through this winter is critical' – Eskom (interim) CEO Calib Cassim
South Africans can expect stages 7 and 8 of loadshedding this winter.Read More
'The Bester Eight': Who they are, and what we know about them
Eyewitness News profiles the people who have been arrested thus far in Thabo Bester's prison escape.Read More
Stage 8 loadshedding? 'I shudder to think of the consequences' - Alan Winde
South Africa is looking at the winter of our discontent with the threat of stage eight loadshedding being all too real.Read More
'We underestimated Tshwane's problems' - Mayor Cilliers Brink
On Thursday, the City of Tshwane Executive Mayor Cilliers Brink ominously warned that the capital was under severe strain.Read More
Amid theft and criminality, Eskom prioritises full power generation capacity
Eskom announced on Thursday that the country would face possible Stage 8 load shedding this winter as it battled to keep the lights on.Read More
Here we go again... Karoo land to be auctioned off for SHALE GAS FRACKING
Sites in the Karoo are to be auctioned off for shale gas projects, but some are concerned about the consequences of this.Read More
More jobs on the line due to load shedding - Ramokgopa
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said 650,000 jobs were lost in the South African economy in 2022 because of the energy crisis - and the figure might rise to more than 850,000.Read More
SA to purchase emergency power to keep the lights on, says Mashatile
The Deputy President's, Paul Mashatile, announcement follows Eskom's warning that South Africans should brace for the toughest winter yet, as power cuts were likely to hit Stage 8.Read More