[LISTEN] Let's talk about sex: how do initiate intimacy in your relationship?
Clement Manyathela speaks with Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach
Trying to initiate sex can be awkward, intimidating or even frustrating if you feel like you are always the one taking the lead.
If you are always initiating, it might start to feel like your partner is not interested in having sex which can make a person feel undesired and insecure.
On the other hand, a person might have trouble initiating because they are afraid of rejection or they just do not know how to.
According to Davidson, one issue that can come up when it comes to initiating sex is that they might not be on the same page about what they are initiating.
For example, one person may want intimacy with their partner but not want to initiate because they do not want it actually lead to full on sex.
She says it is important to find ways to communicate what you are feeling and what you want so you and your partner can have an open conversation.
If couples create their own menus of intimacy, it is a great tool to use to check in with your partner.Nu Davidson, Sex Educator/Couples Intimacy Coach
Just because you are asking, does not mean you are going to get what you are asking for. But, it does open the dialogue to find the common ground on what you could maybe do.Nu Davidson, Sex Educator/Couples Intimacy Coach
Having these conversations is not only important to help with initiating sex but also to make sure that both parties fully, and enthusiastically, consent.
Remember, even if you are in a relationship all parties always have the right to say no to anything they do not want to do.
This might feel like a rejection, but sometimes you just are not in the mood and that is okay and something you should be able to communicate safely and comfortably.
At the end of the day when it comes to have a strong and lasting relationship it is important that both partners are prepared to put in the work and communicate with each other. And that includes what you want and need in the bedroom.
Listen to the interview above for more.
