[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences
Clement Manyathela interviews Lungile Dube, Waiter at Greenhouse, Frank Ramakasha, Waiter at Pappas and Samantha Moyo, Waitress at Tashas.
Restaurants are not only about serving you food and drinks, but they also want the wait staff to provide customers with a warm and friendly experience.
But behind their friendly smiles, the front of house staff are often subject to long hours, sometimes poor working conditions, difficult customers, poor pay and can even experience back or knee problems from being on their feet all day long.
So, what does it take to become a waiter and what makes someone stay in the industry for ten-plus years?
Dube, Ramakasha and Moyo discuss their experiences.
RELATED: 'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant'
Working with the people, the environment, the ambiance – it keeps you going.Frank Ramakasha, Waiter – Pappas
The first thing to do is to give the customer a good ear. You have to listen to the customer.Samantha Moyo, Waitress – Tashas
We do have fun with the customers...We always make friendship with the customers.Lungile Dube, Waiter – Greenhouse
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_129611413_close-up-african-american-waiter-hands-with-notebook-taking-customer-order-in-cafe-or-restaurant-cof.html?vti=nnrulgtkia13cpjd2q-1-11
