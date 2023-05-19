Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress? 19 May 2023 5:06 PM
Midday Report Express: 5 accused in Thabo Bester escape appear in court A beautiful dog reunion story on Feel Good Fridays on the Midday Report today, but first Mandy Weiner and team unpack the followin... 19 May 2023 4:59 PM
Heavy rain brings some relief to drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay Nelson Mandela Bay is battling a water crisis but recently had some heavy rains. 19 May 2023 1:08 PM
View all Local
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book. 18 May 2023 10:18 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
SIU head Mothibi to use summons, if need be, to get private Eskom probe report SIU head Andy Mothibi told Parliament for the second week in a row that they were unable to acquire the elusive report, believed t... 18 May 2023 8:00 AM
View all Politics
Raising Africa’s economic resilience Making a case for trade in supporting Africa’s sustained economic performance. 19 May 2023 2:44 PM
Stage 8 loadshedding? 'I shudder to think of the consequences' - Alan Winde South Africa is looking at the winter of our discontent with the threat of stage eight loadshedding being all too real. 19 May 2023 10:32 AM
[LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert Warren Ingram (cofounder of Galileo Capital) says that, as inflation rises, it's NOT a good idea to stop investing. 19 May 2023 9:56 AM
View all Business
Understanding trauma and addiction: 'We reach for things to put out the fire' Dr Eve says that in most cases, those that experience addiction have experienced trauma during their childhood. 19 May 2023 2:50 PM
World’s oldest Hebrew bible sells for $38 million The 1,100-year-old leather-bound, handwritten bible is the most complete copy in history. 19 May 2023 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] Let's talk about sex: how do initiate intimacy in your relationship? Sexual intimacy can be important in relationships but for many people, letting your partner know what you want can be a challenge. 19 May 2023 2:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers vs Munster URC final tickets SOLD OUT in 3 hours after going on sale Tickets for the finals next Saturday (27 May) are officially sold out. 19 May 2023 10:06 AM
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories 18 May 2023 8:49 PM
I believe I am the best: Bulls centre Wandisile Simelane The Pretoria side was dumped out of the competition at the quarterfinal stage after losing to finalists the Stormers. 18 May 2023 8:36 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] 'Lekker' and 'moering' are allowed in Scrabble. How to play to WIN! Neil Horne and Steven Gruzd from Scrabble South Africa share unexpected tips on how to play the iconic word game like a pro. 19 May 2023 1:39 PM
Grace Jones, fashion icon, turns 75 today Jamaican-born model, singer, thespian and actress Grace Jones turns 75 years old today and so we celebrate her biggest moments. 19 May 2023 8:37 AM
Spend #AnHourWith Laudo Liebenberg on Sunday listening to 80s & 90s music! On Sunday from 10 am, Laudo Liebenberg will play his favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories. 19 May 2023 7:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles, but they are unlikely to ever be returned. 19 May 2023 1:24 PM
[PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives The floods have caused more than 280 landslides leaving up to 27 000 people without power. 19 May 2023 12:04 PM
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences

19 May 2023 5:06 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
restuarants
waiter

Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress?

Clement Manyathela interviews Lungile Dube, Waiter at Greenhouse, Frank Ramakasha, Waiter at Pappas and Samantha Moyo, Waitress at Tashas.

Restaurants are not only about serving you food and drinks, but they also want the wait staff to provide customers with a warm and friendly experience.

But behind their friendly smiles, the front of house staff are often subject to long hours, sometimes poor working conditions, difficult customers, poor pay and can even experience back or knee problems from being on their feet all day long.

So, what does it take to become a waiter and what makes someone stay in the industry for ten-plus years?

Dube, Ramakasha and Moyo discuss their experiences.

Image copyright: fizkes/123rf.com
Image copyright: fizkes/123rf.com

RELATED: 'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant'

Working with the people, the environment, the ambiance – it keeps you going.

Frank Ramakasha, Waiter – Pappas

The first thing to do is to give the customer a good ear. You have to listen to the customer.

Samantha Moyo, Waitress – Tashas

We do have fun with the customers...We always make friendship with the customers.

Lungile Dube, Waiter – Greenhouse

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences




19 May 2023 5:06 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
restuarants
waiter

More from Local

Midday Report Express: 5 accused in Thabo Bester escape appear in court

19 May 2023 4:59 PM

A beautiful dog reunion story on Feel Good Fridays on the Midday Report today, but first Mandy Weiner and team unpack the following stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: icefront/123rf.com

Heavy rain brings some relief to drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay

19 May 2023 1:08 PM

Nelson Mandela Bay is battling a water crisis but recently had some heavy rains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@Lord_4D Twitter video screengrab

[WATCH] Waterfall residents use braai to block entrance in electricity protest

19 May 2023 11:59 AM

One resident complained that the estate still gets power outages even after scheduled loadshedding ends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A YouTube screengrab shows Eskom chief financial officer Calib Cassim.

'Getting through this winter is critical' – Eskom (interim) CEO Calib Cassim

19 May 2023 11:10 AM

South Africans can expect stages 7 and 8 of loadshedding this winter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 16 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

'The Bester Eight': Who they are, and what we know about them

19 May 2023 10:51 AM

Eyewitness News profiles the people who have been arrested thus far in Thabo Bester's prison escape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter.

Stage 8 loadshedding? 'I shudder to think of the consequences' - Alan Winde

19 May 2023 10:32 AM

South Africa is looking at the winter of our discontent with the threat of stage eight loadshedding being all too real.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

'We underestimated Tshwane's problems' - Mayor Cilliers Brink

19 May 2023 9:36 AM

On Thursday, the City of Tshwane Executive Mayor Cilliers Brink ominously warned that the capital was under severe strain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

Amid theft and criminality, Eskom prioritises full power generation capacity

19 May 2023 9:21 AM

Eskom announced on Thursday that the country would face possible Stage 8 load shedding this winter as it battled to keep the lights on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A small child takes part in an anti-fracking protest outside Parliament on 22 September 2012. Picture: EWN

Here we go again... Karoo land to be auctioned off for SHALE GAS FRACKING

19 May 2023 8:51 AM

Sites in the Karoo are to be auctioned off for shale gas projects, but some are concerned about the consequences of this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa delivering a closing address at the Enlit Africa energy conference held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 18 May 2023. Picture: Twitter/Kgosientsho_R

More jobs on the line due to load shedding - Ramokgopa

19 May 2023 8:19 AM

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said 650,000 jobs were lost in the South African economy in 2022 because of the energy crisis - and the figure might rise to more than 850,000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

African countries are facing challenging economic circumstances. Their growth can be very dependent on commodity price movement. It is for that reason that investment – a key ingredient for economic resilience – should be attracted to the agricultural, logistics and energy sectors.

Raising Africa’s economic resilience

19 May 2023 2:44 PM

Making a case for trade in supporting Africa’s sustained economic performance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter.

Stage 8 loadshedding? 'I shudder to think of the consequences' - Alan Winde

19 May 2023 10:32 AM

South Africa is looking at the winter of our discontent with the threat of stage eight loadshedding being all too real.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roller coaster theme park vibes. Picture: Pixabay.com

[LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert

19 May 2023 9:56 AM

Warren Ingram (cofounder of Galileo Capital) says that, as inflation rises, it's NOT a good idea to stop investing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A small child takes part in an anti-fracking protest outside Parliament on 22 September 2012. Picture: EWN

Here we go again... Karoo land to be auctioned off for SHALE GAS FRACKING

19 May 2023 8:51 AM

Sites in the Karoo are to be auctioned off for shale gas projects, but some are concerned about the consequences of this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

businesswoman holding a piece of paper with text yes we are open. Picture 123rf

Here's why a resilient mindset is key to making a success of your small business

18 May 2023 8:17 PM

Combining both personal and business model resilience, turns effort into economics more effectively, says small business expert Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA SME Fund secures R600m for its R1 billion Venture Capital Fund-of-Funds

18 May 2023 8:01 PM

The organisation is the largest institutional investor into VC funds in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will frozen potato chips cost more after anti-dumping duties were imposed?

18 May 2023 7:43 PM

The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa reinstated import duties on frozen potato chips after tariffs lapsed earlier this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investec Bank logo. Picture: www.Investec.co.za

Investec reports profit surge of 25% despite challenging economic climate

18 May 2023 6:45 PM

Investec has attributed its revenue growth to higher global interest rates and loan growth, despite experiencing large fund outflows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Introducing Yima, a ground-breaking one-stop shop to report fraudulent activity

18 May 2023 5:18 PM

The platform is expected to launch in July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metrorail train in Cape Town. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Plans for City's Central Line to reopen in December is 'optimism taken too far'

18 May 2023 5:13 PM

Cape Town's Central Line has been closed for the past three years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

The trauma of addition

Understanding trauma and addiction: 'We reach for things to put out the fire'

19 May 2023 2:50 PM

Dr Eve says that in most cases, those that experience addiction have experienced trauma during their childhood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Ekaterina Bolovtsova

World’s oldest Hebrew bible sells for $38 million

19 May 2023 2:47 PM

The 1,100-year-old leather-bound, handwritten bible is the most complete copy in history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© oneinchpunch/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Let's talk about sex: how do initiate intimacy in your relationship?

19 May 2023 2:42 PM

Sexual intimacy can be important in relationships but for many people, letting your partner know what you want can be a challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/cottonbro studio

Montana becomes the first US state to (sort of) ban TikTok

19 May 2023 1:15 PM

The US state has banned the download of TikTok on cellphones from next year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann

Non-fungible tokens: SA’s first physical NFT art gallery opens in Joburg

19 May 2023 12:07 PM

South Africa makes its mark in the NFT space with its first physical NFT gallery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@mischiefanimals video screengrab

[WATCH] Camper wakes up to a curious guest who had been watching him sleep

19 May 2023 11:43 AM

The magnificent animal is known for its excellent hearing and was perhaps shocked by the camper's loud snoring.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Say goodbye to long commutes and hello to more time spent doing what you love.

Live at the heart of the park and city in Century City’s On Park

19 May 2023 10:04 AM

Say goodbye to long commutes and hello to more time spent doing what you love.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roller coaster theme park vibes. Picture: Pixabay.com

[LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert

19 May 2023 9:56 AM

Warren Ingram (cofounder of Galileo Capital) says that, as inflation rises, it's NOT a good idea to stop investing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© alphaspirit/123rf

[LISTEN] Overcoming doubt on the road to WEALTH starts with you – expert

19 May 2023 6:58 AM

It’s time to put the what if’s behind you and stop letting doubt hold you back.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: BeatriceBB/Pixabay

'I feel trapped' - disabled person opens up about life with loadshedding

18 May 2023 5:47 PM

'People think access is having a ramp into a building and that's not access at all', says Eyewitness News Digital Writer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Heavy rain brings some relief to drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay

Local

Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20%

Politics Africa Africa

Understanding trauma and addiction: 'We reach for things to put out the fire'

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Bail aplication of 5 ex-G4S employees accused of aiding Bester escape postponed

19 May 2023 8:53 PM

Phoenix brothers Ned & Dylan Govender found not guilty of murdering Mbuso Majola

19 May 2023 8:32 PM

Buccleuch residents to be temporarily exempted from load shedding, says Eskom

19 May 2023 8:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA