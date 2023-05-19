Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Midday Report Express: 5 accused in Thabo Bester escape appear in court
Heavy rain brings some relief to drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay
Heavy rain brings some relief to drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay Nelson Mandela Bay is battling a water crisis but recently had some heavy rains. 19 May 2023 1:08 PM
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience
SIU head Mothibi to use summons, if need be, to get private Eskom probe report
Raising Africa's economic resilience
Stage 8 loadshedding? 'I shudder to think of the consequences' - Alan Winde
[LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert
Understanding trauma and addiction: 'We reach for things to put out the fire'
World's oldest Hebrew bible sells for $38 million
[LISTEN] Let's talk about sex: how do initiate intimacy in your relationship?
Stormers vs Munster URC final tickets SOLD OUT in 3 hours after going on sale
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards
I believe I am the best: Bulls centre Wandisile Simelane
[LISTEN] 'Lekker' and 'moering' are allowed in Scrabble. How to play to WIN!
Grace Jones, fashion icon, turns 75 today
Spend #AnHourWith Laudo Liebenberg on Sunday listening to 80s & 90s music!
Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA
[PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone'
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups
Midday Report Express: 5 accused in Thabo Bester escape appear in court

19 May 2023 4:59 PM
by Duduzile Masuku
Tags:
Inkatha Freedom Party
Thabo Bester
Health Minister Joe Phaahla

A beautiful dog reunion story on Feel Good Fridays on the Midday Report today, but first Mandy Weiner and team unpack the following stories.

Five accused, allegedly involved in Thabo Bester's prison escape appear in court. Eyewitness News reporter Orrin Singh provides an update.

The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues as Zandile Khumalo continues with her testimony. Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise provides the latest news from the trial.

Residents of Buccleuch in Johannesburg are protesting outside Megawatt Park bringing rotting food to demonstrate how power cuts are affecting their lives. Eyewitness News Reporter Gloria Motswere is on site and crosses live for an update.

The Department of Transport confirms that it gave the go-ahead for Karpowership rights three months ago. The application was approved by the Minister on 26 February 2023. Collen Msibi, DOT Spokesperson fills the team in on this story.

Inkatha Freedom Party is briefing the media on its readiness for the upcoming 2024 elections. Nhlanhla Mabaso, Eyewitness News KZN reporter, attends the briefing.

The Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, calls for the public not to panic as the country records two positive cases of Diphtheria disease. Prof Anne Von Gottberg - Clinical Microbiologist simplifies Diphtheria disease.

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque as always on a Friyay on the Midday Report. Brent Lindeque, Good Things Guy Founder has a dog story this week.


This article first appeared on 702 : Midday Report Express: 5 accused in Thabo Bester escape appear in court




