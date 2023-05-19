Midday Report Express: 5 accused in Thabo Bester escape appear in court
Five accused, allegedly involved in Thabo Bester's prison escape appear in court. Eyewitness News reporter Orrin Singh provides an update.
The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues as Zandile Khumalo continues with her testimony. Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise provides the latest news from the trial.
Residents of Buccleuch in Johannesburg are protesting outside Megawatt Park bringing rotting food to demonstrate how power cuts are affecting their lives. Eyewitness News Reporter Gloria Motswere is on site and crosses live for an update.
The Department of Transport confirms that it gave the go-ahead for Karpowership rights three months ago. The application was approved by the Minister on 26 February 2023. Collen Msibi, DOT Spokesperson fills the team in on this story.
Inkatha Freedom Party is briefing the media on its readiness for the upcoming 2024 elections. Nhlanhla Mabaso, Eyewitness News KZN reporter, attends the briefing.
The Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, calls for the public not to panic as the country records two positive cases of Diphtheria disease. Prof Anne Von Gottberg - Clinical Microbiologist simplifies Diphtheria disease.
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque as always on a Friyay on the Midday Report. Brent Lindeque, Good Things Guy Founder has a dog story this week.
