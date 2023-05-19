Franschhoek's biggest literary festival is BACK with a jam-packed 3-day event!





Pippa Hudson interviews Elitha van der Sandt, Director of the Franschhoek Literary Festival.

The country's biggest literary festival is back and bigger than ever with over 80 panels and 107 authors.

This year, avid readers can expect workshops, conversations and screenings from the world's greatest authors and journalists, over the three-day-event.

Van der Sandt says that the Franschhoek Literary Festival is not only about encouraging a culture of reading, but it's a powerful contributor to the local economy with about 15 000 people moving though the town.

In addition, through the festival over R1.7 million has been raised and over 7500 books have been donated to underprivileged schools in the town.

Van der Sandt adds that in South Africa, only 8% of schools have fully functional libraries.

If you want to attend the festival and donate to a good cause, click here.

It's the biggest literary festival in the country. Elitha van der Sandt, Director – Franschhoek Literary Festival

South Africa has a very small reading market. Elitha van der Sandt, Director – Franschhoek Literary Festival

About 58% of households do not have a single leisure reading book in South Africa. Elitha van der Sandt, Director – Franschhoek Literary Festival

