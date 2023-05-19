Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development
John Maytham interviews Alderman Eddie Andrews, City of Cape Town Deputy Mayor.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed an application by the Observatory Civic Association (OCA) to interdict the River Club development.
According to reports the court found that requirements for special leave to appeal were not met.
The OCA is one of the groups that has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club.
RELATED: High Court rescinds interim interdict to prevent River Club development
Alderman Andrews says that the City is in support of the decisions made by the Supreme Court.
He adds that the decision confirms that the steps and decisions made by the City have been fair and consistent.
As of now, the project is close to 80% completion.
We've spent an substantial amount of tax payer's money to defend this particular manner in court.Alderman Eddie Andrews, City of Cape Town Deputy Mayor
