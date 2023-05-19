Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Latest Local
Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club. 19 May 2023 7:12 PM
Franschhoek's biggest literary festival is BACK with a jam-packed 3-day event! Hurry, there might still be some tickets up for grabs! 19 May 2023 7:11 PM
[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress? 19 May 2023 5:06 PM
View all Local
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history? 18 May 2023 3:26 PM
View all Politics
Raising Africa’s economic resilience Making a case for trade in supporting Africa’s sustained economic performance. 19 May 2023 2:44 PM
Stage 8 loadshedding? 'I shudder to think of the consequences' - Alan Winde South Africa is looking at the winter of our discontent with the threat of stage eight loadshedding being all too real. 19 May 2023 10:32 AM
[LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert Warren Ingram (cofounder of Galileo Capital) says that, as inflation rises, it's NOT a good idea to stop investing. 19 May 2023 9:56 AM
View all Business
Understanding trauma and addiction: 'We reach for things to put out the fire' Dr Eve says that in most cases, those that experience addiction have experienced trauma during their childhood. 19 May 2023 2:50 PM
World’s oldest Hebrew bible sells for $38 million The 1,100-year-old leather-bound, handwritten bible is the most complete copy in history. 19 May 2023 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] Let's talk about sex: how do initiate intimacy in your relationship? Sexual intimacy can be important in relationships but for many people, letting your partner know what you want can be a challenge. 19 May 2023 2:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him. 19 May 2023 7:28 PM
Stormers vs Munster URC final tickets SOLD OUT in 3 hours after going on sale Tickets for the finals next Saturday (27 May) are officially sold out. 19 May 2023 10:06 AM
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories 18 May 2023 8:49 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] 'Lekker' and 'moering' are allowed in Scrabble. How to play to WIN! Neil Horne and Steven Gruzd from Scrabble South Africa share unexpected tips on how to play the iconic word game like a pro. 19 May 2023 1:39 PM
Grace Jones, fashion icon, turns 75 today Jamaican-born model, singer, thespian and actress Grace Jones turns 75 years old today and so we celebrate her biggest moments. 19 May 2023 8:37 AM
Spend #AnHourWith Laudo Liebenberg on Sunday listening to 80s & 90s music! On Sunday from 10 am, Laudo Liebenberg will play his favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories. 19 May 2023 7:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles, but they are unlikely to ever be returned. 19 May 2023 1:24 PM
[PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives The floods have caused more than 280 landslides leaving up to 27 000 people without power. 19 May 2023 12:04 PM
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development

19 May 2023 7:12 PM
by Amy Fraser
The River Club
River Club development

The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club.

John Maytham interviews Alderman Eddie Andrews, City of Cape Town Deputy Mayor.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed an application by the Observatory Civic Association (OCA) to interdict the River Club development.

According to reports the court found that requirements for special leave to appeal were not met.

The OCA is one of the groups that has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club.

An artist's impression of the new R4 billion mixed-use space at the River Club. Picture: https://theriverclubct.co.za/gallery/
An artist's impression of the new R4 billion mixed-use space at the River Club. Picture: https://theriverclubct.co.za/gallery/

RELATED: High Court rescinds interim interdict to prevent River Club development

Alderman Andrews says that the City is in support of the decisions made by the Supreme Court.

He adds that the decision confirms that the steps and decisions made by the City have been fair and consistent.

As of now, the project is close to 80% completion.

We've spent an substantial amount of tax payer's money to defend this particular manner in court.

Alderman Eddie Andrews, City of Cape Town Deputy Mayor

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




19 May 2023 7:12 PM
by Amy Fraser
The River Club
River Club development

More from Local

Franschhoek's biggest literary festival is BACK with a jam-packed 3-day event!

19 May 2023 7:11 PM

Hurry, there might still be some tickets up for grabs!

Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: fizkes/123rf.com

[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences

19 May 2023 5:06 PM

Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress?

Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: 5 accused in Thabo Bester escape appear in court

19 May 2023 4:59 PM

A beautiful dog reunion story on Feel Good Fridays on the Midday Report today, but first Mandy Weiner and team unpack the following stories.

Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: icefront/123rf.com

Heavy rain brings some relief to drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay

19 May 2023 1:08 PM

Nelson Mandela Bay is battling a water crisis but recently had some heavy rains.

Read More arrow_forward

@Lord_4D Twitter video screengrab

[WATCH] Waterfall residents use braai to block entrance in electricity protest

19 May 2023 11:59 AM

One resident complained that the estate still gets power outages even after scheduled loadshedding ends.

Read More arrow_forward

A YouTube screengrab shows Eskom chief financial officer Calib Cassim.

'Getting through this winter is critical' – Eskom (interim) CEO Calib Cassim

19 May 2023 11:10 AM

South Africans can expect stages 7 and 8 of loadshedding this winter.

Read More arrow_forward

Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 16 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

'The Bester Eight': Who they are, and what we know about them

19 May 2023 10:51 AM

Eyewitness News profiles the people who have been arrested thus far in Thabo Bester's prison escape.

Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter.

Stage 8 loadshedding? 'I shudder to think of the consequences' - Alan Winde

19 May 2023 10:32 AM

South Africa is looking at the winter of our discontent with the threat of stage eight loadshedding being all too real.

Read More arrow_forward

City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

'We underestimated Tshwane's problems' - Mayor Cilliers Brink

19 May 2023 9:36 AM

On Thursday, the City of Tshwane Executive Mayor Cilliers Brink ominously warned that the capital was under severe strain.

Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

Amid theft and criminality, Eskom prioritises full power generation capacity

19 May 2023 9:21 AM

Eskom announced on Thursday that the country would face possible Stage 8 load shedding this winter as it battled to keep the lights on.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Image copyright: fizkes/123rf.com

[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences

19 May 2023 5:06 PM

Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress?

Read More arrow_forward

African countries are facing challenging economic circumstances. Their growth can be very dependent on commodity price movement. It is for that reason that investment – a key ingredient for economic resilience – should be attracted to the agricultural, logistics and energy sectors.

Raising Africa’s economic resilience

19 May 2023 2:44 PM

Making a case for trade in supporting Africa’s sustained economic performance.

Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter.

Stage 8 loadshedding? 'I shudder to think of the consequences' - Alan Winde

19 May 2023 10:32 AM

South Africa is looking at the winter of our discontent with the threat of stage eight loadshedding being all too real.

Read More arrow_forward

Roller coaster theme park vibes. Picture: Pixabay.com

[LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert

19 May 2023 9:56 AM

Warren Ingram (cofounder of Galileo Capital) says that, as inflation rises, it's NOT a good idea to stop investing.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A small child takes part in an anti-fracking protest outside Parliament on 22 September 2012. Picture: EWN

Here we go again... Karoo land to be auctioned off for SHALE GAS FRACKING

19 May 2023 8:51 AM

Sites in the Karoo are to be auctioned off for shale gas projects, but some are concerned about the consequences of this.

Read More arrow_forward

businesswoman holding a piece of paper with text yes we are open. Picture 123rf

Here's why a resilient mindset is key to making a success of your small business

18 May 2023 8:17 PM

Combining both personal and business model resilience, turns effort into economics more effectively, says small business expert Pavlo Phitidis.

Read More arrow_forward

SA SME Fund secures R600m for its R1 billion Venture Capital Fund-of-Funds

18 May 2023 8:01 PM

The organisation is the largest institutional investor into VC funds in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Will frozen potato chips cost more after anti-dumping duties were imposed?

18 May 2023 7:43 PM

The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa reinstated import duties on frozen potato chips after tariffs lapsed earlier this year.

Read More arrow_forward

Investec Bank logo. Picture: www.Investec.co.za

Investec reports profit surge of 25% despite challenging economic climate

18 May 2023 6:45 PM

Investec has attributed its revenue growth to higher global interest rates and loan growth, despite experiencing large fund outflows.

Read More arrow_forward

Introducing Yima, a ground-breaking one-stop shop to report fraudulent activity

18 May 2023 5:18 PM

The platform is expected to launch in July.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

aruba2000/123rf

Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20%

19 May 2023 2:56 PM

Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences.

Read More arrow_forward

Civil society organisation Stand Up SA gathered demonstrators to march to Eskom's headquarters on 2 February 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu / Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid

18 May 2023 4:06 PM

Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below:

Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema with EFF members during the party's national shutdown in Pretoria on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius

18 May 2023 3:26 PM

Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history?

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham

18 May 2023 10:18 AM

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book.

Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda in Alexandra on 16 May 2023 for the ‘Ke Kasi Ya Rona’ programme. This was his first public event since being elected mayor. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience

18 May 2023 9:38 AM

It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener.

Read More arrow_forward

SIU head Andy Mothibi appeared before Scopa on 9 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

SIU head Mothibi to use summons, if need be, to get private Eskom probe report

18 May 2023 8:00 AM

SIU head Andy Mothibi told Parliament for the second week in a row that they were unable to acquire the elusive report, believed to be what the former Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter, based many of his corruption claims about the utility on.

Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

[LISTEN] SA leaders to embark on 'peace misssion' to Ukraine and Russia

18 May 2023 7:34 AM

The time frame of the visits remains unclear.

Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Ninety One CEO (then-Investec Asset Management CEO) Hendrik du Toit from 2017 video posted by Business and Sustainable Development Commission

'Investors always wanted to support democratic SA, but attitudes have hardened'

17 May 2023 7:27 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full-year results, which reflect growing risk aversion among asset owners.

Read More arrow_forward

Mandy Wiener © CapeTalk 567

The Midday Report: Another court day lost in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case

17 May 2023 3:15 PM

Disbarred Advocate Teffo found himself in hot water in court on Wednesday after he disturbed court proceedings by interrupting Judge Maumela. We unpack this case and other news on The Midday Report.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: andreypopov/123rf.com

The history of corruption in SA through the eyes of local authors

17 May 2023 11:34 AM

A new democracy was the promise, but greed is ruining this beautiful country.

Read More arrow_forward

