The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida





Held in such high regard and respected by so many in the football community, Fani Madida continued to be celebrated on #MSW having been on the show for legends night a week ago as well.

Despite all his acclaim and accolades during his club career, including playing in Turkey for a number of years, the lack of appearances for the national side is still something that is very personal to him.

Madida only donned the Bafana Bafana jersey on 17 occasions between 1992 and 1996.

He insists it depends on the coaches at the time and the type of player they were looking for.

Clive Barker was in charge when I left, Shaun Bartlett was doing well where he was and said playing in the Turkish league was like being in the first division. Sometimes if you haven’t heard about a certain league and don’t know the quality of the play then you miss out. Fani Madida - Former Kaizer Chiefs Attacker

I would say the agents took over the national team at the time as well. They were influencing the selection process and I think that’s why I had less caps. It was an unfortunate situation with me. It was the early days of agents when they were the hottest thing in town. The requirements were not as stringent back then as they are now so people could get away with murder. Fani Madida - Former Kaizer Chiefs Attacker

Madida also speaks about his love of developing young talent in the country.

I’m not liked by many agents. When I was an assistant at Swallows, agents call and say why they should have certain players in your team from overseas. I always wanted to know if that foreign player has played for their national team and if they don’t then what’s the reason for putting him the team ahead of a South African player who has just as much ability. Why cant we improve that local player, not just for his benefit but also for the national team. You need to go to the rural areas because that’s where the raw talent is. Fani Madida - Former Kaizer Chiefs Attacker

Watch below for the full interview with Fani Madida:

This article first appeared on 947 : The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida