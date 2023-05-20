Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.
- Franschhoek Literary Festival
- Pieter-Dirk Uys in 'Sell-by Date' at Theatre on the Bay
- Special mass and performance in honour of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
The Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 takes place from 19 to 21 May 2023.
The three-day celebration of books and writers features more than 100 South African and international authors.
You can expect a content-rich programme that is packed with informal discussions, lively debates, insightful conversations and inspired talks.
For more information, click here.
Starts tonight at @TheatreOnTheBay! Pieter-Dirk Uys’ new show Sell-By Date.' Theatre On The Bay (@TheatreOnTheBay) May 17, 2023
On until 10 June.
🔗 https://t.co/uaIn37QIs2#comedy #satire #pieterdirkuys pic.twitter.com/rfiZbGNAfo
Get ready for a night of fun and laughter with Pieter-Dirk Uys.
One of South Africa's most loved comedians is back with a new show called 'Sell-by Date'.
The show takes place at Pieter Toerien's Theatre on The Bay from 20 May to 10 June 2023.
The on-person performances feature not only the man himself but also a cluster of topical characters, male, female and political.
Tickets range from R150 – R250.
Click here for more information.
There will be a special mass and performance in honour of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.
It will take place at St George’s Cathedral on Sunday 21 May 2023 at 09h30.
It's all in celebration of the the late Arch ahead of Africa Day on 25 May 2023.
Scroll up to listen to more information on all these events.
