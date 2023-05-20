Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
Lifestyle

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

20 May 2023 8:41 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
SJ's Top Picks

Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.

  • Franschhoek Literary Festival
  • Pieter-Dirk Uys in 'Sell-by Date' at Theatre on the Bay
  • Special mass and performance in honour of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

The Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 takes place from 19 to 21 May 2023.

The three-day celebration of books and writers features more than 100 South African and international authors.

You can expect a content-rich programme that is packed with informal discussions, lively debates, insightful conversations and inspired talks.

For more information, click here.

Get ready for a night of fun and laughter with Pieter-Dirk Uys.

One of South Africa's most loved comedians is back with a new show called 'Sell-by Date'.

The show takes place at Pieter Toerien's Theatre on The Bay from 20 May to 10 June 2023.

The on-person performances feature not only the man himself but also a cluster of topical characters, male, female and political.

Tickets range from R150 – R250.

Click here for more information.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses an audience at the opening of Cape Town's Nelson Mandela Legacy Exhibition on 30 June 2013. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses an audience at the opening of Cape Town's Nelson Mandela Legacy Exhibition on 30 June 2013. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

There will be a special mass and performance in honour of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

It will take place at St George’s Cathedral on Sunday 21 May 2023 at 09h30.

It's all in celebration of the the late Arch ahead of Africa Day on 25 May 2023.

Scroll up to listen to more information on all these events.




Share this:
