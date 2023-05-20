Meet Franschhoek’s answer to Dr Dolittle





Most of us will remember the film Dr Dolittle, a story of a doctor that rediscovers his charming ability to communicate with animals.

Meet Claire Ann Truter, an animal communicator who has the very same connection with animals.

Truter, who lives and works in Franschhoek says she's able to offer healing and holistic support to animals.

She believes this can be beneficial and healing for both humans and our furry friends.

Truter grew up in a family where a relationship with all things "weird and wonderful" was fostered.

She believes every person has the ability to hear an animal's voice.

It simply means opening up your heart and soul to the animal.

Some people will be able to actually hear an animal's voice. Some people have a strong sense of smell, sight and taste and will be able to get a sense of what the animals saying. You'll get words that flash across the mind. Claire Ann Truter, animal communicator

Depends on who I'm communicating with, it can be a feeling. And sometimes I can literally hear their voice. It can be a little voice, or a big booming voice. Sometimes the language is colourful and sometimes its polite. It's the most incredible experience. Claire Ann Truter, animal communicator

Some animals can be harder to communicate than others, for example cats.

However, she finds cats the most fascinating creatures.

She also works with rescue animals, which is a rewarding experience given their trauma.

Truter cultivated her animal senses by learning reiki, to use energy healing on her own animals.

She explains what situations could require animal communication.

It could be animals that have been moved, if a new baby has come into the home, they've been ill or there's a long term disease, or an animal that's recovering from an operation and they're just not coping. It's communicating to them and giving them support. Animals are amazing...they're so conscious of everything. Claire Ann Truter, animal communicator

Truter does most of her work remotely so she does not necessarily see the animal in person.

I do a full energy check to see if the chakras are in alignment. Depends on the situation, I also go into the animal's body to check how their organs are doing. It's almost forming a bridge from you to them. We work from photos and must see the full face so we can look at the eyes. You literally make that soul connection through the eyes. If there's any healing work, we need a side photo. It's building the most incredible connection from heart to heart and soul to soul. Claire Ann Truter, animal communicator

