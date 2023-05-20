‘Do NOT panic’: SA records two cases of ‘uncommon’ disease





Gugs Mhlungu spoke to resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati.

Diphtheria is a contagious and potentially life-threatening bacterial infection

It spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing

The disease is treatable and preventable

Don't panic and remain vigilant.

That's the call from Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, following news that South Africa recorded two positive cases of Diphtheria.

According to a statement by the Department, the first case was in KwaZulu-Natal and the second in the Western Cape.

The uncommon and serious bacterial disease is caused by a toxin-producing bacterium called Corynebacterium diphtheriae.

The toxin may lead to difficulty in breathing, heart rhythm problems, and even death.

It is usually spread through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing.

Diphtheria can be prevented using a vaccine.

Diphtheria is one of those very nasty diseases. It's a very contagious bacterial disease that if not identified and treated properly, can lead to death. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Since the 1950s, South Africa really hasn't had many cases of Diphtheria because we've had a very good vaccination programme. It's part of our expanded programme on immunisation. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

We don't want to lose anyone to a disease that is treatable and preventable. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Some symptoms of Diphtheria include:

fever

malaise

chills

loss of appetite

sore throat

nausea and vomiting

*According to information from The National Institute for Communicable Diseases, symptoms usually start 2 to 5 days after exposure, although the incubation period can be longer (range 1 to 10 days).

