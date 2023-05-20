Streaming issues? Report here
"As a country, we lose" - expert on SA's low child literacy

20 May 2023 9:46 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Basic Education
Reading
Early childhood development
Child literacy

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Kentse Radebe, innovation director at DG Murray Trust on SA's low literacy rate.
Image: © gasparij/123rf.com
Image: © gasparij/123rf.com

More investment is needed in the early development phase of a child's life to set the foundation for academic success.

That's the view of one expert, commenting on South Africa's bleak literacy levels amongst children.

According to the Progress in International Reading and Literacy Study (PIRLS) conducted in 2021, eight out of 10 grade 4 pupils in South Africa cannot read for meaning.

Not only that, but SA ranked at the bottom of all countries surveyed.

DG Murray Trust innovation director Kentse Radebe said the results must be assessed through the lens of South Africa's socio-economic circumstances.

One of the key findings was that children who attend rural schools, which are less resourced than schools in urban areas, are performing poorly. This tells us that as a population, our children are falling behind. But some of the key drivers are inequality. This makes it difficult for children to be adequately supported to teach children the correct technical skills and ability to read for meaning.

Kentse Radebe, innovation director at DG Murray Trust

The dire effect of this is the loss of investment in human capital.

If children are struggling to read, they're more likely to have academic challenges as they move throughout their school career.

This means they're less likely to get to matric. We will experience a higher rate of school dropouts, which means less opportunity for people to pursue tertiary education. So we'll have more young people without the adequate resources to get employment or to be economically connected. That costs us as it reduces their ability to contribute to our GDP. And it means we have to provide welfare to ensure those individuals are adequately supported.

Kentse Radebe, innovation director at DG Murray Trust

So over time, we can't ensure we get an adequate investment in education. As a country we lose, because it's a significant cost to our GDP. We're losing out on the potential for youth to transform our economy and the ability to support young people to be able to thrive.

Kentse Radebe, innovation director at DG Murray Trust

Improving South Africa's literacy levels starts with investing in the early childhood development sector, said Radebe,

If children have access to ECD education between the ages of 3 and 5 years old, that sets them up for success by the time they get to grade R.

Even before access to early learning, we need to ensure that their caregivers are supported and that there's access to nutrition. In South Africa, we have a challenge of designing programmes that respond to that. We believe we need to support those individuals who may be at the beginning of a child's development. So by the time they get to school, we can introduce numeracy and literacy programmes that ensure they can read for meaning.

Kentse Radebe, innovation director at DG Murray Trust

Scroll up for the full conversation.




