Woolworths calls for immediate recall of its chicken viennas
Retail giant Woolworths is recalling its chicken viennas.
Affected products include their Smoked Chicken Viennas, Cocktail Chicken Viennas and Halaal Smoked Chicken Viennas with a sell by date of 27 May 2023.
Food safety is critically important to us, and the wellbeing of our customers is our first priority.' Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) May 19, 2023
Woolworths is recalling Woolworths Smoked Chicken Viennas, Cocktail Chicken Viennas and Halaal Smoked Chicken Viennas with the sell by date 27 May 2023 with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/zcbgjqnpaU
"We, along with our suppliers, proactively manage and prevent contamination of food, and through routine quality control tests we discovered a fault in a production line, which resulted in cross-contamination of milk protein between Chicken Viennas and Chicken and Cheese Viennas." reads a statement from Woolworths.
The statement goes on to say: "While the cheese may not be obvious through taste or visible in the product, we are removing all the products from our shelves. Customers who have an allergy to cow’s milk may experience an adverse reaction to trace amounts of milk protein."
If you have purchased any of the affected products, you can return them for a full refund.
You can also contact their customer service centre on 0860 022 002 or visit their website for more information.
This article first appeared on 702 : Woolworths calls for immediate recall of its chicken viennas
Source : https://twitter.com/WOOLWORTHS_SA/status/1659579765521633281/photo/1
