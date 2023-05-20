Family, food, and Franschhoek: Reuben Riffel goes down memory line





Celebrity chef Reuben Riffel Photo: Courtesy @ChefReubenRiffel/Twitter

He’s one of South Africa’s most famous foodies, who has put the culinary capital of Franschhoek on the global map.

But not many know that celebrity chef, restauranteur, author and philanthropist Reuban Riffel’s love affair with food was somewhat accidental.

From humble beginnings growing up in a small farm town during apartheid, Riffel created a niche for himself in a space largely dominated by white people.

Now 25 years later, the multi award winning chef has had several restaurants, books, advertising campaigns and television shows.

And his most famous eatery Reuben’s in Franschhoek, continues to be an attraction for local and international foodies.

Besides Reuben's, Riffel also runs a fast-food restaurant called 'Let's Vreet', which was born after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like all good chef stories, Riffel's food experience was shaped during his childhood.

I grew up in Groendal in a big family and most of my dad's siblings lived in our street. We played games like 'kennetjie' and 'drie-blikkies' in our gravel streets. And how our mums showed their love was by the food they made us. We grew up around food and I lived carefree. Reuben Riffel, celebrity chef and restauranteur

We had a dover wood burning stove and my mom would come home and bake sweet potatoes in the oven or stews. My grandmother used to cook really good stews. Our family was fairly self sustainable as my grandfather had a patch of land where he had livestock and we lived off that. My grandmother baked bread and I used to fetch fresh bread every night. Today, as I look back I realise I was quite lucky. Reuben Riffel, celebrity chef and restauranteur

Riffel's first introduction to the culinary world was as a runner in a restaurant.

This was at a time when Franschhoek was not the culinary centre it is today.

There weren't many hotels and restaurants. There was a hotel called Swiss Farm Excelsior and during the school holiday, myself and a friend worked there. I got into the job to find some direction of where I want to be. My mum was the catalyst and said if I don't get a job, I'm out of the house. Reuben Riffel, celebrity chef and restauranteur

Riffel later got a job as a barman at a wine farm in Franschhoek and after a bad stint as a waiter, was pushed into the kitchen.

That's where he his love affair with food began.

I was thrown into the deep end and had to run a kitchen. I presented a dish to a tourist and he called me to say it was one of the best he'd ever had. The dish was a classic peppered Springbok with potato fondant and red wine jus. And when he said that, I thought maybe this is something I should focus on. This was when I had the switch in my head to take it seriously and continue on this path. Reuben Riffel, celebrity chef and restauranteur

