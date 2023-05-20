SA's power crisis killing township economies
Gugs Mhlungu spoke to founder of Township Entrepreneurs Alliance, Bulelani Balabala.
A recent survey conducted by the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance in partnership with Nedbank has revealed the dire impact ongoing power cuts are having on the township economy.
The survey was conducted with more than 200 small business owners from across the country in February, with the aim of evaluating the effects loadshedding is having on their operations.
Many of these businesses use electricity to operate and most don't have an alternative energy source when the power goes out.
This means that quite a number of businesses are forced to either close shop, cut operations in half, or cut jobs to stay afloat.
Almost 66% percent of businesses said they had shed jobs as a result of loadsheding.Bulelani Balabala, Founder - Township Entrepreneurs Alliance
Over 60% of these small businesses stopped operating during loadshedding.Bulelani Balabala, Founder - Township Entrepreneurs Alliance
There is a threat to the mental health of these entrepreneurs.Bulelani Balabala, Founder - Township Entrepreneurs Alliance
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : SA's power crisis killing township economies
Source : Sethembiso Zulu
More from Business
Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development
The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club.Read More
[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences
Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress?Read More
Raising Africa’s economic resilience
Making a case for trade in supporting Africa’s sustained economic performance.Read More
Stage 8 loadshedding? 'I shudder to think of the consequences' - Alan Winde
South Africa is looking at the winter of our discontent with the threat of stage eight loadshedding being all too real.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert
Warren Ingram (cofounder of Galileo Capital) says that, as inflation rises, it's NOT a good idea to stop investing.Read More
Here we go again... Karoo land to be auctioned off for SHALE GAS FRACKING
Sites in the Karoo are to be auctioned off for shale gas projects, but some are concerned about the consequences of this.Read More
Here's why a resilient mindset is key to making a success of your small business
Combining both personal and business model resilience, turns effort into economics more effectively, says small business expert Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
SA SME Fund secures R600m for its R1 billion Venture Capital Fund-of-Funds
The organisation is the largest institutional investor into VC funds in South Africa.Read More
Will frozen potato chips cost more after anti-dumping duties were imposed?
The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa reinstated import duties on frozen potato chips after tariffs lapsed earlier this year.Read More
More from Local
'Saying South Africans are resilient is patronising & unpatriotic', says Lehohla
The Director of the Economic Modelling Academy, Dr Pali Lehohla, says the very popular saying lends us to be abused by politicians.Read More
Magudumana launches court application to declare arrest & 'abduction' 'unlawful'
Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who was arrested with Thabo Bester in Tanzania in April filed papers in the Free State High Court.Read More
Cape Town does it again! We're Africa's best city brand
Cape Town has been named Africa’s best city brand in a new ranking in the Brand Finance City Index.Read More
Family, food, and Franschhoek: Reuben Riffel goes down memory line
South African celebrity chef and cooking sensation Reuben Riffel began his career in the town in which he was born, Franschhoek – known locally, and increasingly across the globe, as the food and wine capital of South Africa. Sara-Jayne caught up with him at the Franschhoek Literary Festival.Read More
Woolworths calls for immediate recall of its chicken viennas
Affected products include their Smoked Chicken Viennas, Cocktail Chicken Viennas and Halaal Smoked Chicken Viennas with a sell by date of 27 May 2023.Read More
"As a country, we lose" - expert on SA's low child literacy
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Kentse Radebe, innovation director at DG Murray Trust on SA's low literacy rate.Read More
‘Do NOT panic’: SA records two cases of ‘uncommon’ disease
The Health Minister has called for calm following the positive tests of two people for the contagious bacterial disease, Diphtheria.Read More
Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development
The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club.Read More
Franschhoek's biggest literary festival is BACK with a jam-packed 3-day event!
Hurry, there might still be some tickets up for grabs!Read More