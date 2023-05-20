Streaming issues? Report here
SA's power crisis killing township economies

20 May 2023 12:32 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Loadshedding
Eskom power cuts
Township economies
township businesses
Township Entrepreneurs’ Alliance

Township businesses are being forced to shed jobs due to persistent loadshedding.

Gugs Mhlungu spoke to founder of Township Entrepreneurs Alliance, Bulelani Balabala.

A recent survey conducted by the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance in partnership with Nedbank has revealed the dire impact ongoing power cuts are having on the township economy.

FILE: Spaza shop owner. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Spaza shop owner. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

The survey was conducted with more than 200 small business owners from across the country in February, with the aim of evaluating the effects loadshedding is having on their operations.

Many of these businesses use electricity to operate and most don't have an alternative energy source when the power goes out.

This means that quite a number of businesses are forced to either close shop, cut operations in half, or cut jobs to stay afloat.

Almost 66% percent of businesses said they had shed jobs as a result of loadsheding.

Bulelani Balabala, Founder - Township Entrepreneurs Alliance

Over 60% of these small businesses stopped operating during loadshedding.

Bulelani Balabala, Founder - Township Entrepreneurs Alliance

There is a threat to the mental health of these entrepreneurs.

Bulelani Balabala, Founder - Township Entrepreneurs Alliance

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : SA's power crisis killing township economies




