Cape Town does it again! We're Africa's best city brand

Idyllic mountains, seas, views and the most Instagrammable places - we all know Cape Town is the 'mother' of all cities.

But now, Cape Town has cemented itself as having the best city brand in South Africa and the continent.

This was revealed in the inaugural Brand Finance City Index released on Friday.

Cape Town is ranked as Africa’s best city brand and 60th globally, followed closely by Johannesburg.

The rankings were based on a global survey of 15,000 people across 20 countries in April 2023.

The Index named London as the best city brand in the world, followed by New York and Paris.

According to the survey, Cape Town’s position as South Africa’s most visited city, has given rise to its high reputation globally.

The city's natural beauty makes it one of the world’s most attractive tourist destinations.

The city offers a rich cultural heritage, ranking 33rd for being diverse and multicultural, warm hospitality, and adventurous attractions.

It also ranks 15th for affordability and is 18th on the list for its good weather, making it a favourite for tourists from around the world.

Cape Town is also considered to have immense potential for future growth.

The index has ranked Johannesburg as the 72nd best city brand in the world and 3rd in Africa.

It's attributed this largely to the high levels of crime in the city.

But Johannesburg also ranks highly for future growth potential.

Globally, Johannesburg is widely recognised as the economic powerhouse of South Africa.

With its exceptional beauty and extraordinary diversity, South Africa is truly a remarkable nation that enjoys a lively reputation for tourism. South African cities must continue to focus on promoting their vibrant cultural scenes, sustainable urban development, and investment in infrastructure. Jeremy Sampson, managing director of Brand Finance Africa