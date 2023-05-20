Magudumana launches court application to declare arrest & 'abduction' 'unlawful'
JOHANNESBURG - Dr Nandipha Magudumana, the alleged partner of so-called Facebook rapist Thabo Bester has filed an urgent court application to declare her arrest and subsequent detention "unlawful".
Magudumana, who was arrested with Bester in Tanzania in April has filed papers in the Free State High Court.
The urgent court application is calling for Magudumana’s arrest in Tanzania and subsequent deportation to South Africa for detention to be declared unlawful.
The papers go as far as labelling Magudumana as having been “abducted” in reference to her arrest.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson for the Free State Phaladi Suping said he was uncertain if the NPA had filed responding papers.
“In an instance like this, the legal representative of Magudumana will first have to submit their papers and then NPA will be the ones responding, so whether they have filed responding papers I am not sure.”
Magudumana is facing 12 charges linked to Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Prison in May last year.
She has yet to make an application for bail and is currently detained at Kroonstad Prison.
This article first appeared on EWN : Magudumana launches court application to declare arrest & 'abduction' 'unlawful'
