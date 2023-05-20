



Gugs Mhlungu spoke to director of the Economic Modelling Academy, Dr Pali Lehohla.

According to the Oxford Dictionary, the word 'resilient' means being able to withstand or recover quickly from difficult conditions.

South Africans have been facing one crisis after another, and this has led to the very popular saying 'South Africans are resilient’.

Lehohla, who recently wrote an opinion piece on this, says the line is tired because bad policies drive the poor into further despair.

He says the line is patronising and unpatriotic "in the face of wanton neglect and destruction of education by the ruling elite who leave the poor and their progeny with no hope of ever seeing a better life."

Lehohla adds that the resilience line lends us as citizens to be abused by politicians.

Today we hear those in power, those who are privileged, saying South Africa is resilient against a poverty-stricken nation that doesn't have electricity, that doesn't have water. Dr Pali Lehohla, Director - Economic Modelling Academy

Those who are resilient are those who keep on adjusting their belts to accommodate their stomachs and not those who actually have tightened the belt to the last hole. Dr Pali Lehohla, Director - Economic Modelling Academy

It is hypocritical for anyone in a position of power to say South Africans are resilient when they themselves are in a position where they don't feel the pain and don't share the pain of ordinary South Africans. Dr Pali Lehohla, Director - Economic Modelling Academy

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Saying South Africans are resilient is patronising & unpatriotic', says Lehohla