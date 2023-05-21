112-year-old ship almost capsized in Cape Town dry dock
A 112-year-old sailing vessel Bark Europa partly capsized during maintenance in the dry dock at the V&A Waterfront on Saturday.
The accident occurred as the crew attempted to place the ship back into the water.
In a statement, the company said one sailor has been injured and the rest of the crew have left the vessel.
We want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our crew and guests are our utmost priority. All crew members have safely left the ship, one sailor has been injured. He is currently in stable condition and receiving appropriate medical care.Team Bark Europa
The company said the extent of the damage to the ship is still being assessed.
But it's hoped the vessel will back to full operational capacity soon.
We cannot determine the exact timeline for resuming our sailing operations. We want to assure you that our crew are working diligently to addressing and resolving the situation, to determine the necessary steps to move forward.Team Bark Europa
The Europa was built in 1911 on the Stülcken wharf in Hamburg, Germany.
The ship was built to serve as a light ship on the German river Elbe.
Bark Europa has sailed to all continents, traversing the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Ocean.
It's earned her the nickname Ocean Wanderer.
The vessel also participates in Tall Ships Races, the largest international ocean races for sail-training ships in the world.
More from Local
High cost of living forcing people into debt review
According to the latest debt index report from DebtBusters, the demand for debt counselling grew by 40%.Read More
[WATCH] CCTV footage shows how Thabo Bester made his great scape
eNCA’s Annika Larsen shared the ‘exclusive’ footage on her social media pages.Read More
'Saying South Africans are resilient is patronising & unpatriotic', says Lehohla
The Director of the Economic Modelling Academy, Dr Pali Lehohla, says the very popular saying lends us to be abused by politicians.Read More
Magudumana launches court application to declare arrest & 'abduction' 'unlawful'
Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who was arrested with Thabo Bester in Tanzania in April filed papers in the Free State High Court.Read More
SA's power crisis killing township economies
Township businesses are being forced to shed jobs due to persistent loadshedding.Read More
Cape Town does it again! We're Africa's best city brand
Cape Town has been named Africa’s best city brand in a new ranking in the Brand Finance City Index.Read More
Family, food, and Franschhoek: Reuben Riffel goes down memory line
South African celebrity chef and cooking sensation Reuben Riffel began his career in the town in which he was born, Franschhoek – known locally, and increasingly across the globe, as the food and wine capital of South Africa. Sara-Jayne caught up with him at the Franschhoek Literary Festival.Read More
Woolworths calls for immediate recall of its chicken viennas
Affected products include their Smoked Chicken Viennas, Cocktail Chicken Viennas and Halaal Smoked Chicken Viennas with a sell by date of 27 May 2023.Read More
"As a country, we lose" - expert on SA's low child literacy
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Kentse Radebe, innovation director at DG Murray Trust on SA's low literacy rate.Read More