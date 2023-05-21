112-year-old ship almost capsized in Cape Town dry dock





Bark Europa fell to its side during maintenance. Photo: Bark Europa

A 112-year-old sailing vessel Bark Europa partly capsized during maintenance in the dry dock at the V&A Waterfront on Saturday.

The accident occurred as the crew attempted to place the ship back into the water.

In a statement, the company said one sailor has been injured and the rest of the crew have left the vessel.

We want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our crew and guests are our utmost priority. All crew members have safely left the ship, one sailor has been injured. He is currently in stable condition and receiving appropriate medical care. Team Bark Europa

The company said the extent of the damage to the ship is still being assessed.

But it's hoped the vessel will back to full operational capacity soon.

We cannot determine the exact timeline for resuming our sailing operations. We want to assure you that our crew are working diligently to addressing and resolving the situation, to determine the necessary steps to move forward. Team Bark Europa

The Europa was built in 1911 on the Stülcken wharf in Hamburg, Germany.

The ship was built to serve as a light ship on the German river Elbe.

Bark Europa has sailed to all continents, traversing the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Ocean.

It's earned her the nickname Ocean Wanderer.

The vessel also participates in Tall Ships Races, the largest international ocean races for sail-training ships in the world.