Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
5 in a Row
17:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
5 in a Row
17:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is your child anxious? A Worry Gobbler can help Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Linda Jackson, the creator of "Worry Gobblers", designed to gobble up your worrie... 21 May 2023 11:26 AM
Lincoln Mali talks about how to lead from the heart Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Lincoln Mali on his new book and his life. 21 May 2023 10:45 AM
High cost of living forcing people into debt review According to the latest debt index report from DebtBusters, the demand for debt counselling grew by 40%. 21 May 2023 8:53 AM
View all Local
Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club. 19 May 2023 7:12 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
View all Politics
SA's power crisis killing township economies Township businesses are being forced to shed jobs due to persistent loadshedding. 20 May 2023 12:32 PM
[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress? 19 May 2023 5:06 PM
Raising Africa’s economic resilience Making a case for trade in supporting Africa’s sustained economic performance. 19 May 2023 2:44 PM
View all Business
The Wonderbag: A solution to cooking during load shedding The Wonderbag, also known as a Wonder Cooker, uses heat-retaining technology to slow-cook food without the need for electricity or... 21 May 2023 10:09 AM
Meet Franschhoek’s answer to Dr Dolittle Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to animal communicator Claire Ann Truter. 20 May 2023 8:54 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday. 20 May 2023 8:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him. 19 May 2023 7:28 PM
Stormers vs Munster URC final tickets SOLD OUT in 3 hours after going on sale Tickets for the finals next Saturday (27 May) are officially sold out. 19 May 2023 10:06 AM
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories 18 May 2023 8:49 PM
View all Sport
Jesse Clegg chats about his latest single 'Called To Hear Your Voice' The platinum-selling South African singer and songwriter is working on a new album. 21 May 2023 11:40 AM
Franschhoek's biggest literary festival is BACK with a jam-packed 3-day event! Hurry, there might still be some tickets up for grabs! 19 May 2023 7:11 PM
[LISTEN] 'Lekker' and 'moering' are allowed in Scrabble. How to play to WIN! Neil Horne and Steven Gruzd from Scrabble South Africa share unexpected tips on how to play the iconic word game like a pro. 19 May 2023 1:39 PM
View all Entertainment
Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles, but they are unlikely to ever be returned. 19 May 2023 1:24 PM
[PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives The floods have caused more than 280 landslides leaving up to 27 000 people without power. 19 May 2023 12:04 PM
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Lincoln Mali talks about how to lead from the heart

21 May 2023 10:45 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
An Education
Inspiration
empathy

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Lincoln Mali on his new book and his life.
Lincoln Mali's new book Photo: Lincoln Mali Leadership Foundation
Lincoln Mali's new book Photo: Lincoln Mali Leadership Foundation

By the age of 18, Lincoln Mali had been expelled from school, had been to jail twice, had attempted to skip the country to go into exile, and was on the run from the police.

How then, did Lincoln Mali end up as an experienced executive with over 25 years in the financial services industry, and CEO of Lesaka Technologies?

Well, Mali details his journey in his fascinating book `Blazing a Trail: Lessons for African leadership’.

He was one of the speakers at the 2023 Franschhoek Literary Festival.

Speaking to Sara-Jayne Makwala King, Mali said after he was expelled, a hard talk by his school principal had a huge impact on his development.

No school would take us because we were trouble makers. The school principal spoke to the five of us and told us she expected the very best of us. She said we would be disciplined and that she wasn't interested in our activism...we were her children. She's been that strict with me all the years and she's one of the people who's made a profound difference in my life.

Lincoln Mali, author

I'm here as the product of other people's generosity who cared enough to find someone who was young and angry and give them a different direction. My parents, teachers, sports coaches and priests are people that believed in me. So throughout my life, I've tried to get young people to see a different path and show them other possibilities.

Lincoln Mali, author

Mali was jailed as a student activist during the 1980s.

Despite his fiery rebellion and restless spirit, he was always seeking knowledge.

Mali's father’s had constantly reinforced that the most powerful weapon against the apartheid government was “to get the best education, embrace the best values, principles and ethics and be exemplary in everything you do”.

This advice had a huge impact on his life.

It's on these tenets that Mali built his life and leadership journey,

Mali's wealth of experience during his two decades at Standard Bank and now as CEO of Nasdaq-listed fintech company Lesaka Technologies is a testament to that.

He said he was inspired to write the book after seeing the male dominated, top-down approach within the corporate space.

I wanted to lead from the heart. I wanted to care and understand the people I work with. I wanted to lead diverse teams. I wanted people to succeed in their own personal lives and not just in our corporate mission. My inspiration was the people who guided my through difficult times. I always tell people to go back to where they come from. You'll find that your teacher's face will light up when they see you. Their mission in life was to produce people like you.

Lincoln Mali, author

I thought that's what I needed to do. To inspire others to do better. To make sure people can achieve things they never thought possible. That's the leader I wanted to be.

Lincoln Mali, author

Mali believes that being a good leader is all about your sense of humanity and the ability to build relationships.

Empathy, compassion, integrity, honesty and competence is very important. You need a reflective mind to hold yourself accountable. A leader who's not accountable to himself first and to others is dangerous. It's not about the titles, it's about the influence that others feel through your actions.

Lincoln Mali, author

Scroll up to listen more to the conversation.




21 May 2023 10:45 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
An Education
Inspiration
empathy

More from Local

A little girl writes down her thoughts to put into her Worry Gobler Photo: Worry Goblers/Facebook

Is your child anxious? A Worry Gobbler can help

21 May 2023 11:26 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Linda Jackson, the creator of "Worry Gobblers", designed to gobble up your worries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: 123rf.com

High cost of living forcing people into debt review

21 May 2023 8:53 AM

According to the latest debt index report from DebtBusters, the demand for debt counselling grew by 40%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bark Europa fell to its side during maintenance. Photo: Bark Europa

112-year-old ship almost capsized in Cape Town dry dock

21 May 2023 8:32 AM

The Bark Europa partly capsized during maintenance period in Cape Town on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester makes his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung correctional centre in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] CCTV footage shows how Thabo Bester made his great scape

21 May 2023 7:18 AM

eNCA’s Annika Larsen shared the ‘exclusive’ footage on her social media pages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

'Saying South Africans are resilient is patronising & unpatriotic', says Lehohla

20 May 2023 2:54 PM

The Director of the Economic Modelling Academy, Dr Pali Lehohla, says the very popular saying lends us to be abused by politicians.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nandipha Magudumana in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 3 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Magudumana launches court application to declare arrest & 'abduction' 'unlawful'

20 May 2023 1:59 PM

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who was arrested with Thabo Bester in Tanzania in April filed papers in the Free State High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Spaza shop owner. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

SA's power crisis killing township economies

20 May 2023 12:32 PM

Township businesses are being forced to shed jobs due to persistent loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dvsakharov/123rf.com

Cape Town does it again! We're Africa's best city brand

20 May 2023 12:16 PM

Cape Town has been named Africa’s best city brand in a new ranking in the Brand Finance City Index.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrity chef Reuben Riffel Photo: Courtesy @ChefReubenRiffel/Twitter

Family, food, and Franschhoek: Reuben Riffel goes down memory line

20 May 2023 11:26 AM

South African celebrity chef and cooking sensation Reuben Riffel began his career in the town in which he was born, Franschhoek – known locally, and increasingly across the globe, as the food and wine capital of South Africa. Sara-Jayne caught up with him at the Franschhoek Literary Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Twitter/@Woolworths SA

Woolworths calls for immediate recall of its chicken viennas

20 May 2023 10:19 AM

Affected products include their Smoked Chicken Viennas, Cocktail Chicken Viennas and Halaal Smoked Chicken Viennas with a sell by date of 27 May 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development

Local Business Politics

Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20%

Politics Africa Africa

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

AfriForum vows to defend Afrikaans medium schools amid MEC's call for change

21 May 2023 7:10 PM

Diarrhoeal outbreak: Hammanskraal residents cautioned against drinking tap water

21 May 2023 6:20 PM

Outa wants amendments to Political Party Funding Act

21 May 2023 4:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA