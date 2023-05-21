Lincoln Mali talks about how to lead from the heart
By the age of 18, Lincoln Mali had been expelled from school, had been to jail twice, had attempted to skip the country to go into exile, and was on the run from the police.
How then, did Lincoln Mali end up as an experienced executive with over 25 years in the financial services industry, and CEO of Lesaka Technologies?
Well, Mali details his journey in his fascinating book `Blazing a Trail: Lessons for African leadership’.
He was one of the speakers at the 2023 Franschhoek Literary Festival.
Speaking to Sara-Jayne Makwala King, Mali said after he was expelled, a hard talk by his school principal had a huge impact on his development.
No school would take us because we were trouble makers. The school principal spoke to the five of us and told us she expected the very best of us. She said we would be disciplined and that she wasn't interested in our activism...we were her children. She's been that strict with me all the years and she's one of the people who's made a profound difference in my life.Lincoln Mali, author
I'm here as the product of other people's generosity who cared enough to find someone who was young and angry and give them a different direction. My parents, teachers, sports coaches and priests are people that believed in me. So throughout my life, I've tried to get young people to see a different path and show them other possibilities.Lincoln Mali, author
Mali was jailed as a student activist during the 1980s.
Despite his fiery rebellion and restless spirit, he was always seeking knowledge.
Mali's father’s had constantly reinforced that the most powerful weapon against the apartheid government was “to get the best education, embrace the best values, principles and ethics and be exemplary in everything you do”.
This advice had a huge impact on his life.
It's on these tenets that Mali built his life and leadership journey,
Mali's wealth of experience during his two decades at Standard Bank and now as CEO of Nasdaq-listed fintech company Lesaka Technologies is a testament to that.
He said he was inspired to write the book after seeing the male dominated, top-down approach within the corporate space.
I wanted to lead from the heart. I wanted to care and understand the people I work with. I wanted to lead diverse teams. I wanted people to succeed in their own personal lives and not just in our corporate mission. My inspiration was the people who guided my through difficult times. I always tell people to go back to where they come from. You'll find that your teacher's face will light up when they see you. Their mission in life was to produce people like you.Lincoln Mali, author
I thought that's what I needed to do. To inspire others to do better. To make sure people can achieve things they never thought possible. That's the leader I wanted to be.Lincoln Mali, author
Mali believes that being a good leader is all about your sense of humanity and the ability to build relationships.
Empathy, compassion, integrity, honesty and competence is very important. You need a reflective mind to hold yourself accountable. A leader who's not accountable to himself first and to others is dangerous. It's not about the titles, it's about the influence that others feel through your actions.Lincoln Mali, author
Scroll up to listen more to the conversation.
