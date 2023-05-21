Streaming issues? Report here
Is your child anxious? A Worry Gobbler can help

21 May 2023 11:26 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Emotions
feelings
Children and anxiety

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Linda Jackson, the creator of "Worry Gobblers", designed to gobble up your worries.
A little girl writes down her thoughts to put into her Worry Gobler Photo: Worry Goblers/Facebook
A little girl writes down her thoughts to put into her Worry Gobler Photo: Worry Goblers/Facebook

Getting our children to articulate their feelings can be a difficult as parents.

It's more than simply identifying when they're happy or sad, but teaching them how to emotionally self regulate and giving them healthy ways to manage their feelings.

Well, now there's a really innovative way to get your children to open up and engage.

It's called the Worry Gobblers, quirky little fabric monsters with a zip for a mouth designed to ‘gobble up’ children’s worries.

Created by Linda Jackson, the idea is to encourage the child to share the worry and have somewhere to offload it.

I have two boys and during the Covid-19 lockdown, we wrote down what we're grateful for and put it into a glass bottle. But as the lockdown extended, I noticed their anxieties were not dying down. I realized what we should have done is asked them about their worries and put it into the bottle. We then thought we needed a vessel for this because the glass bottle wasn't working. So my children and I sat down and did a couple of designs using some old fabrics from when I was a child. And that's how the Worry Gobblers was born.

Linda Jackson, the creator of 'Worry Gobblers'

Jackson said the aim was not to make the child's worries "magically disappear" but to teach them a constructive way to make it smaller and more manageable.

To tell the child their worries will be magically gobbled up, you'd be lying to the child. You need to tell them that some worries take a longer time to work out. You could be putting in the same worry every night. Some are more difficult to work through. But it's also about identifying that funny feeling in your stomach....am I nervous or scared? It's about emotional intelligence, putting a name to that feeling and then knowing how to work through it.

Linda Jackson, the creator of 'Worry Gobblers'

I've had many psychologists and play therapists who buy from me. And one psychologist told me she's dealing with adult patients who if they were able to express their emotions when they were younger, they wouldn't be her patients now. It's great that schools are embracing it, because we need to encourage our children and say it's okay to feel angry or frustrated. It's a normal feeling and they just need to know how to work through it.

Linda Jackson, the creator of 'Worry Gobblers'

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
