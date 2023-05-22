



Today (22 May) is The International Day for Biological Diversity.

The day is orchestrated by the United Nations to promote biodiversity issues and reach global sustainable development goals.

To celebrate nature in all its diversity on this special day, entry to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden will be free.

Mzansi is home to over 20 000 plant species and a diverse range of animals so it's important to conserve them for future generations.

Generally, ticket prices range between R140 and R240 but you don't have to worry about that today.

So, grab a picnic basket and blankie - enjoy the free entry, walk the gardens, and breathe in the fresh air!

This article first appeared on KFM : Entry to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens is FREE today