Cholera in Gauteng: 100 so far infected (10 dead) - here's how to stay safe

Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Mobility forum says 'NO!' to Mitchells Plain cycle lanes The CoCT says the new infrastructure will have a significant impact on improving road safety for both pedestrians and cyclists. 22 May 2023 11:02 AM
GroundUp warned to 'take down' article about lawyer it fingered in Lotto probe It's received an instruction from its internet hosting service to take down one of its own stories about lawyer Lesley Ramulifho. 22 May 2023 10:12 AM
Stop being suspicious about vaccines! - top paediatrician on numerous outbreaks What's behind the recent outbreak of diseases such as mumps, measles, whooping cough, and diphtheria among children in SA? 22 May 2023 9:18 AM
Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club. 19 May 2023 7:12 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
Argentina turns into Zimbabwe with 100% (and rising) inflation rate Argentina is facing extreme inflation, and Argentines are finding creative ways to cope with day-to-day living. 22 May 2023 9:55 AM
SA's power crisis killing township economies Township businesses are being forced to shed jobs due to persistent loadshedding. 20 May 2023 12:32 PM
[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress? 19 May 2023 5:06 PM
Instagram to launch microblogging app similar to Twitter Instagram has reportedly been working on a text app that will compete with Elon Musk's troubled Twitter. 22 May 2023 10:34 AM
Entry to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens is FREE today It's International Day of Biological Diversity - this means entry to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens is FREE! 22 May 2023 7:58 AM
Is your child anxious? A Worry Gobbler can help Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Linda Jackson, the creator of "Worry Gobblers", designed to gobble up your worrie... 21 May 2023 11:26 AM
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him. 19 May 2023 7:28 PM
Stormers vs Munster URC final tickets SOLD OUT in 3 hours after going on sale Tickets for the finals next Saturday (27 May) are officially sold out. 19 May 2023 10:06 AM
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories 18 May 2023 8:49 PM
[LISTEN] Kurt Cobain's smashed and glued guitar sells for R11 million ($600 000) At an auction on Saturday (20 May) at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City, a mystery buyer bought Cobain's unplayable guitar. 22 May 2023 9:32 AM
Happy 53rd birthday, Naomi Campbell! Naomi Campbell is undoubtedly one of the industry's most recognisable supermodels. 22 May 2023 9:01 AM
Happy 36th birthday, Novak Djokovic! With love... Novak Djokovic turns 36 today and so we recall some of his best inspirational quotes - it is Monday, after all. 22 May 2023 8:25 AM
Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles, but they are unlikely to ever be returned. 19 May 2023 1:24 PM
[PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives The floods have caused more than 280 landslides leaving up to 27 000 people without power. 19 May 2023 12:04 PM
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York's buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa's ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It's a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Cholera in Gauteng: 100 so far infected (10 dead) - here's how to stay safe

22 May 2023 8:43 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Hammanskraal
Cholera
National Institute for Communicable Diseases

On Sunday, the Gauteng Department of Health confirmed an outbreak of cholera in Hammanskraal.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Dr Juno Thomas, Head of the Enteric Diseases Centre at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Since last week, almost 100 people from Hammanskraal have presented with cholera symptoms.

The City of Tshwane has warned residents not to drink water from taps, as they investigate what has caused this outbreak.

So far, ten people have died after showing diarrhoeal disease symptoms.

According to Thomas, since the initial cholera outbreak in February, there have been concerns about larger localised outbreaks of the disease, especially in communities that have unsafe water and sanitation.

I think the focus on water and sanitation cannot be underestimated.

Dr Juno Thomas, Head of the Enteric Diseases Centre - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

She says that anyone presenting with diarrheal disease symptoms should seek medical attention.

For the general population, she says it is important to ensure you are using safe water for drinking and cooking.

If you are unsure about whether your water is safe, Thomas recommends boiling it or treating it before you use it.

In addition to this, she says it is important to ensure good hygiene in households as cholera can pass from person to person.

FILE: Hammanskraal has not had clean, running water in years. Picture: Pixabay
FILE: Hammanskraal has not had clean, running water in years. Picture: Pixabay

Hand hygiene plays a prominent role in reducing transmission.

Dr Juno Thomas, Head of the Enteric Diseases Centre - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Cholera in Gauteng: 100 so far infected (10 dead) - here's how to stay safe




More from Local

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

Mobility forum says 'NO!' to Mitchells Plain cycle lanes

22 May 2023 11:02 AM

The CoCT says the new infrastructure will have a significant impact on improving road safety for both pedestrians and cyclists.

Picture: Paulo Diniz diniz/Pixabay

GroundUp warned to 'take down' article about lawyer it fingered in Lotto probe

22 May 2023 10:12 AM

It's received an instruction from its internet hosting service to take down one of its own stories about lawyer Lesley Ramulifho.

Image: © milkos/123rf.com

Stop being suspicious about vaccines! - top paediatrician on numerous outbreaks

22 May 2023 9:18 AM

What's behind the recent outbreak of diseases such as mumps, measles, whooping cough, and diphtheria among children in SA?

[WATCH] CCTV footage shows how Thabo Bester made his great escape

22 May 2023 7:59 AM

eNCA’s Annika Larsen shared the ‘exclusive’ footage on her social media pages.

A little girl writes down her thoughts to put into her Worry Gobler Photo: Worry Goblers/Facebook

Is your child anxious? A Worry Gobbler can help

21 May 2023 11:26 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Linda Jackson, the creator of "Worry Gobblers", designed to gobble up your worries.

Lincoln Mali's new book Photo: Lincoln Mali Leadership Foundation

Lincoln Mali talks about how to lead from the heart

21 May 2023 10:45 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Lincoln Mali on his new book and his life.

Image: 123rf.com

High cost of living forcing people into debt review

21 May 2023 8:53 AM

According to the latest debt index report from DebtBusters, the demand for debt counselling grew by 40%.

Bark Europa fell to its side during maintenance. Photo: Bark Europa

112-year-old ship almost capsized in Cape Town dry dock

21 May 2023 8:32 AM

The Bark Europa partly capsized during maintenance period in Cape Town on Saturday.

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

'Saying South Africans are resilient is patronising & unpatriotic', says Lehohla

20 May 2023 2:54 PM

The Director of the Economic Modelling Academy, Dr Pali Lehohla, says the very popular saying lends us to be abused by politicians.

Nandipha Magudumana in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 3 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Magudumana launches court application to declare arrest & 'abduction' 'unlawful'

20 May 2023 1:59 PM

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who was arrested with Thabo Bester in Tanzania in April filed papers in the Free State High Court.

Trending

[WATCH] CCTV footage shows how Thabo Bester made his great escape

Local

Local

Stop being suspicious about vaccines! - top paediatrician on numerous outbreaks

Local

Local

Argentina turns into Zimbabwe with 100% (and rising) inflation rate

World Business

World Business

EWN Highlights

WC Education Dept urges parents to make grades 1 & 8 applications in time

22 May 2023 2:43 PM

22 May 2023 2:43 PM

Magudumana's lawyer expected to argue her arrest and detention is "unlawful"

22 May 2023 2:15 PM

22 May 2023 2:15 PM

About 100 people present with cholera symptoms after 10 deaths in Hammanskraal

22 May 2023 12:29 PM

22 May 2023 12:29 PM

