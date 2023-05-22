Cholera in Gauteng: 100 so far infected (10 dead) - here's how to stay safe
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Dr Juno Thomas, Head of the Enteric Diseases Centre at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.
Since last week, almost 100 people from Hammanskraal have presented with cholera symptoms.
The City of Tshwane has warned residents not to drink water from taps, as they investigate what has caused this outbreak.
So far, ten people have died after showing diarrhoeal disease symptoms.
According to Thomas, since the initial cholera outbreak in February, there have been concerns about larger localised outbreaks of the disease, especially in communities that have unsafe water and sanitation.
I think the focus on water and sanitation cannot be underestimated.Dr Juno Thomas, Head of the Enteric Diseases Centre - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
She says that anyone presenting with diarrheal disease symptoms should seek medical attention.
For the general population, she says it is important to ensure you are using safe water for drinking and cooking.
If you are unsure about whether your water is safe, Thomas recommends boiling it or treating it before you use it.
In addition to this, she says it is important to ensure good hygiene in households as cholera can pass from person to person.
Hand hygiene plays a prominent role in reducing transmission.Dr Juno Thomas, Head of the Enteric Diseases Centre - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
This article first appeared on 702 : Cholera in Gauteng: 100 so far infected (10 dead) - here's how to stay safe
Source : Pixabay.com
