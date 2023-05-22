Happy 36th birthday, Novak Djokovic! With love...
Serbian tennis pro Novak Djokovic turns 36 years old today!
Djokovic has been ranked 'world number one' for 387 weeks and finished as the 'year-end number one' a record seven times.
The tennis pro won a joint-record 22 Grand Slam men's singles titles, including a record ten Australian Open titles.
He is currently defending his champion status in Italy, for the 17th time!
Accolades aside, Djokovic has time to inspire too.
So, here's a list of some of his iconic quotes to match his iconic tennis pro status:
• Everything in life is a lesson
• Each year represents new obstacles and challenges, you just have to adjust
• Be grateful to the people who are helping you in each and every step of your success
• Adversities teach important lessons
• Don't let fear rule your decisions
• Don't stop working towards improving yourself, even if you've reached a certain goal
• Prioritise family
Here's to Djokovic who achieves, inspires, and scores all the love.
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 36th birthday, Novak Djokovic! With love...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/zhukovsky/zhukovsky1509/zhukovsky150900181/45998426-.jpg
More from Entertainment
[LISTEN] Kurt Cobain's smashed and glued guitar sells for R11 million ($600 000)
At an auction on Saturday (20 May) at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City, a mystery buyer bought Cobain's unplayable guitar.Read More
Happy 53rd birthday, Naomi Campbell!
Naomi Campbell is undoubtedly one of the industry's most recognisable supermodels.Read More
Jesse Clegg chats about his latest single 'Called To Hear Your Voice'
The platinum-selling South African singer and songwriter is working on a new album.Read More
Franschhoek's biggest literary festival is BACK with a jam-packed 3-day event!
Hurry, there might still be some tickets up for grabs!Read More
[LISTEN] 'Lekker' and 'moering' are allowed in Scrabble. How to play to WIN!
Neil Horne and Steven Gruzd from Scrabble South Africa share unexpected tips on how to play the iconic word game like a pro.Read More
Grace Jones, fashion icon, turns 75 today
Jamaican-born model, singer, thespian and actress Grace Jones turns 75 years old today and so we celebrate her biggest moments.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith Laudo Liebenberg on Sunday listening to 80s & 90s music!
On Sunday from 10 am, Laudo Liebenberg will play his favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories.Read More
SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.Read More
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA
Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true.Read More