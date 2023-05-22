Happy 36th birthday, Novak Djokovic! With love...

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Latest Local
Mobility forum says 'NO!' to Mitchells Plain cycle lanes The CoCT says the new infrastructure will have a significant impact on improving road safety for both pedestrians and cyclists. 22 May 2023 11:02 AM
GroundUp warned to 'take down' article about lawyer it fingered in Lotto probe It's received an instruction from its internet hosting service to take down one of its own stories about lawyer Lesley Ramulifho. 22 May 2023 10:12 AM
Stop being suspicious about vaccines! - top paediatrician on numerous outbreaks What's behind the recent outbreak of diseases such as mumps, measles, whooping cough, and diphtheria among children in SA? 22 May 2023 9:18 AM
View all Local
Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club. 19 May 2023 7:12 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
View all Politics
Argentina turns into Zimbabwe with 100% (and rising) inflation rate Argentina is facing extreme inflation, and Argentines are finding creative ways to cope with day-to-day living. 22 May 2023 9:55 AM
SA's power crisis killing township economies Township businesses are being forced to shed jobs due to persistent loadshedding. 20 May 2023 12:32 PM
[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress? 19 May 2023 5:06 PM
View all Business
Instagram to launch microblogging app similar to Twitter Instagram has reportedly been working on a text app that will compete with Elon Musk's troubled Twitter. 22 May 2023 10:34 AM
Entry to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens is FREE today It's International Day of Biological Diversity - this means entry to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens is FREE! 22 May 2023 7:58 AM
Is your child anxious? A Worry Gobbler can help Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Linda Jackson, the creator of "Worry Gobblers", designed to gobble up your worrie... 21 May 2023 11:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him. 19 May 2023 7:28 PM
Stormers vs Munster URC final tickets SOLD OUT in 3 hours after going on sale Tickets for the finals next Saturday (27 May) are officially sold out. 19 May 2023 10:06 AM
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories 18 May 2023 8:49 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Kurt Cobain's smashed and glued guitar sells for R11 million ($600 000) At an auction on Saturday (20 May) at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City, a mystery buyer bought Cobain's unplayable guitar. 22 May 2023 9:32 AM
Happy 53rd birthday, Naomi Campbell! Naomi Campbell is undoubtedly one of the industry's most recognisable supermodels. 22 May 2023 9:01 AM
Happy 36th birthday, Novak Djokovic! With love... Novak Djokovic turns 36 today and so we recall some of his best inspirational quotes - it is Monday, after all. 22 May 2023 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles, but they are unlikely to ever be returned. 19 May 2023 1:24 PM
[PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives The floods have caused more than 280 landslides leaving up to 27 000 people without power. 19 May 2023 12:04 PM
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Happy 36th birthday, Novak Djokovic! With love...

22 May 2023 8:25 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien

Novak Djokovic turns 36 today and so we recall some of his best inspirational quotes - it is Monday, after all.

Serbian tennis pro Novak Djokovic turns 36 years old today!

Djokovic has been ranked 'world number one' for 387 weeks and finished as the 'year-end number one' a record seven times.

The tennis pro won a joint-record 22 Grand Slam men's singles titles, including a record ten Australian Open titles.

He is currently defending his champion status in Italy, for the 17th time!

Accolades aside, Djokovic has time to inspire too.

So, here's a list of some of his iconic quotes to match his iconic tennis pro status:

• Everything in life is a lesson

• Each year represents new obstacles and challenges, you just have to adjust

• Be grateful to the people who are helping you in each and every step of your success

• Adversities teach important lessons

• Don't let fear rule your decisions

• Don't stop working towards improving yourself, even if you've reached a certain goal

• Prioritise family

Here's to Djokovic who achieves, inspires, and scores all the love.

Tennisgifs Djokovic GIFfrom Tennisgifs GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 36th birthday, Novak Djokovic! With love...




22 May 2023 8:25 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

[LISTEN] Kurt Cobain's smashed and glued guitar sells for R11 million ($600 000)

22 May 2023 9:32 AM

At an auction on Saturday (20 May) at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City, a mystery buyer bought Cobain's unplayable guitar.

British supermodel, Naomi Campbell. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Christopher Macsurak

Happy 53rd birthday, Naomi Campbell!

22 May 2023 9:01 AM

Naomi Campbell is undoubtedly one of the industry's most recognisable supermodels.

Musician Jesse Clegg. Image Credit: Supplied

Jesse Clegg chats about his latest single 'Called To Hear Your Voice'

21 May 2023 11:40 AM

The platinum-selling South African singer and songwriter is working on a new album.

Franschhoek's biggest literary festival is BACK with a jam-packed 3-day event!

19 May 2023 7:11 PM

Hurry, there might still be some tickets up for grabs!

Image source: CapeTalk social media team

[LISTEN] 'Lekker' and 'moering' are allowed in Scrabble. How to play to WIN!

19 May 2023 1:39 PM

Neil Horne and Steven Gruzd from Scrabble South Africa share unexpected tips on how to play the iconic word game like a pro.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Gary Friedman, Los Angeles Times

Grace Jones, fashion icon, turns 75 today

19 May 2023 8:37 AM

Jamaican-born model, singer, thespian and actress Grace Jones turns 75 years old today and so we celebrate her biggest moments.

Spend #AnHourWith Laudo Liebenberg on Sunday listening to 80s & 90s music!

19 May 2023 7:22 AM

On Sunday from 10 am, Laudo Liebenberg will play his favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories.

‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Photo: YouTube [screengrab]

SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

17 May 2023 12:38 PM

Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Image: Screengrab from YouTube video

[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA

15 May 2023 12:13 PM

Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true.

Swedish group, ABBA. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/AVRO

ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo'

15 May 2023 10:51 AM

Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it!

