Stop being suspicious about vaccines! - top paediatrician on numerous outbreaks
Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Mignan McCullough, Head of the SA Paediatrics Association.
- The NICD last week confirmed a mumps outbreak in South Africa, with a sudden increase in positive tests
- The news came as the institute noted that measles cases were on the decline, following outbreaks in all nine provinces
- The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has detected two cases of diphtheria in the country, one in the Western Cape and one in KwaZulu-Natal.
Experts are speculating on the reasons behind the increase in childhood diseases in South Africa recently.
In the past few months, there have been outbreaks of measles and mumps and now two confirmed cases of Diptheria.
Prof Mignan McCullough (Head of the SA Paediatrics Association) says there are a number of possible reasons for the outbreaks.
Among them are reduced availability of clinics for childhood vaccinations during Covid-19 and also hesitancy on the part of parents due to misinformation.
After Covid, we have a situation where we have two groups of parents; one of whom is hesitant about vaccines because of a lot of misinformation.Prof Mignan McCullough, Head – SA Paediatrics Association
McCullough says it is absolutely not the case that the measles vaccine can cause mumps.
We know that is not the case.Prof Mignan McCullough, Head – SA Paediatrics Association
In the public sector in South Africa, the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is not offered to children because mumps is viewed as being a "mild" illness.
Recently, however, parents have been encouraged to get their children vaccinated against measles in light of the recent outbreak.
Catch-up vaccines have been rolled out for kids between the ages of 16 months old and 15 years old.
The vaccine we've been rolling out has been a measles vaccine, not a measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine because that is very expensive.Prof Mignan McCullough, Head – SA Paediatrics Association
UNICEF estimates that 67 million children worldwide are unvaccinated against measles.
McCullough is encouraging parents to have their kids vaccinated as soon as possible.
My advice to everybody is to stop being suspicious about vaccines.Prof Mignan McCullough, Head – SA Paediatrics Association
It's really about Facebook research versus scientific research.Prof Mignan McCullough, Head – SA Paediatrics Association
South Africa records 960 measles cases: 'It's a killer. Much worse than Covid'
