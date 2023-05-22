



Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about the trending news of the day, including Kurt Cobain's guitar selling for $600 000, which is more than R11 million.

At an auction on Saturday (20 May) at New York City's Hard Rock Cafe, Kurt Cobain's smashed and unplayable guitar (one of them) was bought for $600 000 by a mystery buyer.

He was a very angry young chap, wasn't he? During a Nirvana tour in the early 90s, Cobain smashed it up but it's been glued back together. It won't play, but it looks like a guitar. Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk

The recently auctioned guitar is signed by all three band members in a silver marker and features an affectionate inscription by Cobain to his friend and musical collaborator Mark Lanegan, who died last year.

Cobain, who took his life in 1994 when he was only 27, was known for his intense performances, hence the smashed guitars.

This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Kurt Cobain's smashed and glued guitar sells for R11 million ($600 000)