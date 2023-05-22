GroundUp warned to 'take down' article about lawyer it fingered in Lotto probe





Lester Kiewit speaks to GroundUp editor Nathan Geffen about a take-down notice the publication has received from its US-based internet hosting service.

Not-for-profit news agency GroundUp remains online this morning despite a notice it received from its US-based internet hosting service on Friday.

GroundUp was told to take down an article it published last year about 'dodgy lawyer' Lesley Ramulifho and his alleged involvement in lottery corruption.

In an email from Akamai Cloud Computing Services the agency was told:

“You must remove access to the material immediately. If you do not, Linode [GroundUp’s web server host, recently bought by Akamai] must remove or disable access to the material expeditiously under federal law; this will require us to place restrictions … in 96 hours unless you comply.”

Geffen says Ground Up has been reporting on alleged corruption at the lottery for five years, focussing on the lawyer from Pretoria.

The name that keeps coming up is an attorney by the name of Lesley Ramulifho... We've exposed how he's been involved in an enormous amount of lottery corruption. Nathan Geffen, Editor - Ground Up

Geffen says Ramulifho has over the years unsuccessfully tried to get articles written about him by the publication taken down.

The complaint against GroundUp was made under the US Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).

According to the CopyrightAlliance, the DMCA notice and takedown process is "a tool for copyright holders to get user-uploaded material that infringes their copyrights taken down off of websites and other internet sites."

But GroundUp claims in the last few years the legislation has been exploited by criminals to hide details of their activities.

"In March this year, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) reported how bogus copyright infringement complaints were being used to remove critical reporting from the internet."

Geffen explains how their GroundUp article published on 9 June 2022 was duplicated on Google's blogging platform Blogger and the date of the article changed to 30 May 2022, to make it look as if it preceded the original article.

You can clearly see which article is the forgery and which one is the real one. Nathan Geffen, Editor - Ground Up

We wrote back to them through our lawyer and said we were not prepared to take it down and gave them all the evidence that this was a forgery. Nathan Geffen, Editor - Ground Up

Speaking to CapeTalk on Monday morning, Geffen says the issue has now been resolved.

They got back to us and said they're not going to take the website down, they've handed [the matter] over to some committee they have and they will investigate properly. Nathan Geffen, Editor - Ground Up

